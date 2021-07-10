The annual Ocoee Whitewater Media River Run was braved by a member of the Tullahoma News staff recently as she was amongst an intrepid group of adventurers taking the plunge alongside many distinguished Tennesseans including Governor Bill Lee.
“It was a blast,” said Tullahoma News Advertising Executive Kerri Meeks who attended along with friends Av McDonald and Susie Whitfield. “It was like being on a roller coaster.”
It wasn’t Meeks’ first rodeo as she has been down the Ocoee before on media day. However, for friends Av and Susie, it was their first time on the whitewater – something that can be intimidating for first-timers.
“They were afraid they were going to fall out of the boat,” Meeks noted her friends’ apprehension. “But, they didn’t fall out, actually, no one fell out and it ended up being a fun day.”
The 2021 event was spearheaded by the Tennessee Valley Authority to help encourage tourism on the Ocoee. The whitewater was tamed by seasoned outfitters who guided their passengers, many who were experiencing whitewater for the first time, somewhat safely down the rapids.
“This is a great business success story about how businesses are safely re-opening to provide world-class whitewater recreation,” the TVA revealed in announcing the event.
On June 21, 2017, then-Governor Bill Haslam signed legislation that created a board to promote and enhance rafting on the Ocoee River. This historic public/private partnership helps secure a bright future for rafting on the Ocoee River. Rafting is a major economic and tourism driver for Polk County and north Georgia. The Ocoee represents over 600 jobs and contributes about $43 million in economic impact to the region. TVA’s reservoir system generates an average annual economic impact of $11.9 billion as well as more than 130,000 local jobs, $4.45 billion in labor income and $916 million in state and local taxes —the equivalent of $1 million per shoreline mile.