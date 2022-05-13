Twelve local nonprofits were able to raise quite a bit of money earlier this month during the eighth annual The Big Payback online fundraising event.
According to The Big Payback’s preliminary numbers, in the 24-hour period between May 5 and 6 the total amount raised to Middle Tennessee nonprofits was $3,960,365, with 25,755 donations made to 881 organizations with 632 volunteers who have pledged 25,130 hours.
Through its social media campaign and hosting a kickoff Birthday Bash, South Jackson Civic Center came out on top with the largest amount of donations as it was able to raise $22,700. According to the Big Payback’s leadership board, South Jackson was in the top 35 for most funds raised among all the campaigns during the 24-hour event. The name of this year’s campaign is “The Next 100 Years”, as SJCC is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the auditorium. The proceeds raised will go to the restoration of the auditorium which includes new floors, new seats, new stage floor, orchestra pit and new house lights.
The Millennium Repertory Company in Manchester garnered the second largest amount among the county nonprofits as it was able to raise $4,875 through its social media campaign. The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center was able to raise $2,310 with its social media campaign. TFAC officials thanked every one who donated to during the Big Payback.
The Imagination Library of Coffee County, Partners for Healing and Blue Monarch were able to raise $1,534, $1,371 and $1,118 respectively during the 24-hour online fundraising in it.
The other nonprofits that were able to raise some money during The Big Payback include: Tullahoma Day Care Center raised $901, Coffee County Humane Society raised $731, CASA Works, Inc. raised $606, Tullahoma Community Foundation raised $546, Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center raised $357 and Shepard’s House raised $78.
The giving does not have to stop on May 5. If anyone is interested in donating to a nonprofit, visit their websites or social media profiles for more information. Donations can also be made at www.givingmatters.com all year-round.