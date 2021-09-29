Bigfoot Adventure, an RV park and campground with disc golf, hiking trails, fishing and other outdoor attractions, will host this year’s Bigfoot Fall Festival and Grundy County Fair. The event kicks off Wednesday Sept. 29, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 2. Each night has a unique theme, adding to the festiveness.
With offerings for both kids and adults, the festival will feature live music, ziplines, carnival rides, food trucks, fireworks, a petting zoo, hot-air balloon rides, a video game truck, dunking booth and more.
“This year’s fall festival is packed with a wide variety of attractions, games, rides and unique experiences you can’t find anywhere else in our area,” said Andy Baggenstoss, owner of Bigfoot Adventure. “It’s a great way to bring family and friends together for a fun fall getaway.”
The schedule of special offerings and themes is as follows:
Opening Night - Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 3-11 p.m.
Pricing: Armband - $25, General Admission (excludes food, games and rides) - $15
Live music by Macy Tabor and Worth the Wait
Fireworks
The Fireman’s Challenge – fire department members may compete in various athletic challenges for the chance at a $1,000 grand prize that will be donated to the winner’s department
Festival attendees are encouraged to wear purple for Grundy County Schools
Faith Night - Thursday, Sept. 30 from 3-11 p.m.
Pricing: Armband - $25, General Admission (excludes food, games and rides) - $15.00
Live music by Chris VanAllman and local church children’s choirs
Petting zoo
Bingo at 6 p.m. – All proceeds go towards Isaiah House 117 Grundy County, Coffee County and Franklin County
Contests for the best jam, jelly and pie
Attendees are encouraged to wear gold for Grundy County Schools
Kid’s Day - Friday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m.-Midnight
Pricing: Armband - $25, General Admission (excludes food, games and rides) - $15.00
South Cumberland Business Expo
DJ with songs from the ‘50s and ‘60s
Live music by Trevor Hill & The Fellas
Hot-air balloon rides
Cruise-In/car show with up to $2,000 in prizes
Petting zoo
Craft show
Magicians
Clowns
Attendees are encouraged to wear pink for breast cancer awareness
Special butterfly release in honor of those affected by breast cancer and to promote awareness – Sponsored by Adventure Foundation Therapy
Music & Denim Day - Saturday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m.-Midnight
Pricing: Armband - $35, General Admission Unavailable
Live music by Shenandoah, The Happiness Band, Neal Parson & The Last Rebel, Bizz & Everyday People, Shane Worley & Wild Ride and Vanessa Collier
Craft show
Magicians
Clowns
Attendees are encouraged to wear blue denim and boots
Tickets are on sale now at BigfootAdventureTN.com/Bigfoot-Fall-Festival. Four-day, all-inclusive passes are $100. Daily admission for people ages 60 and up is $10. For on-site event lodging options, please contact Bigfoot Adventure at (931) 488-8652 (spaces are limited).
Bigfoot Adventure is located at 518 Brawley Rd., Tracy City, TN 37387. For more information, visit BigfootAdventureTN.com or follow Bigfoot Adventure on Facebook and Instagram.
Bigfoot Adventure, an affiliate of Tracy City’s Baggenstoss Farms, provides a premier RV park and camping experience including 500 acres of forests, fields, bluff views and scenic trails atop the Cumberland Plateau. Complete with ziplines, disc golf, hiking, biking trails, fishing and lawn games, Bigfoot Adventure is a perfect destination for family vacations, church and school retreats, romantic getaways and anyone who enjoys making new outdoor memories.