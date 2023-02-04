Black History Museum photo 01

Wayne Wolford Sr., the founder and curator of the Black History Museum of Warren County, is pictured at the museum located at 203 W Main St., McMinnville. 

 Nathan Havenner photo

For Wayne Wolford Sr., founder of the Black History Museum of Warren County Tennessee, it all comes down to education. A 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army, Wolford founded the museum in March 2021 with the goal of not only preserving the history of the area’s Black community, but also educating people for the future.

“This museum is a museum for history, but also for education,” Wolford said. “I am trying to educate people. I have been around for almost 75 years, so I have lived through a whole bunch of this stuff.”

Black History Museum photo 02

Bricks from the McMinnville Opera House, built in 1888 by prominent Black citizen William Houchin, on display at the Black History Museum of Warren County. 
Black History Museum photo 03

A 1922 newspaper advertisement for a land auction for McMinnville’s Black community is one of the many items currently displayed at the Black History Museum of Warren County.

