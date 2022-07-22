MC Grand Prix logo

The race to save lives in Middle Tennessee is on. Officials with Blood Assurance are asking residents to start their engines and drive to their nearest donation center to give the gift of life.

The nonprofit has announced a new promotion that will award several donors tickets to the Sunday, Aug. 7 races at the Music City Grand Prix. Individuals who give blood at any Middle Tennessee donation center (Bellevue, Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Cool Springs, Hermitage and Tullahoma) from July 25-31, will be automatically entered to win two general admission tickets. One lucky donor from each center will be randomly selected the following week. Additionally, all donors who give blood at a donation center during the aforementioned dates will be given a $20 Amazon or Mastercard gift card.