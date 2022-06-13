As Blood Assurance phlebotomists draw blood on Tuesday, June 14, their donors will get to decide which top box office draw they want to see, thanks to a complimentary movie ticket.
To celebrate World Blood Donor Day, Blood Assurance donors will be given a gift certificate from movie ticketing company, Fandango. Additionally, they will receive a Top Gun-themed blood donor t-shirt, in celebration of the film’s theatrical release. The promotion applies to all brick-and-mortar donation centers and mobile blood drives, while supplies last.
Every year on June 14, countries around the world celebrate World Blood Donor Day. The event started in 2005 and is spearheaded by the World Health Organization. It serves to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank voluntary, non-remunerated blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood. Mexico is the host country for 2022 and the theme is "Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives."
“World Blood Donor Day is an opportunity to thank our many local donors who selflessly help save lives and encourage more people to start their own donation journey,” said J.B. Gaskins, CEO of Blood Assurance. “This is a critical time for our blood supply. The need for blood products continues, but the pace of donations traditionally slows during the summer months. World Blood Donor Day is the perfect opportunity to make an appointment to donate blood.”
Donors can visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777, to find the nearest location to donate and schedule their appointment.
Tullahoma residents can schedule an appointment at the Blood Assurance at 604 N. Jackson St. near Walgreens by calling 931- 461-5773. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon every third Saturday and Sunday.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
For more information on World Blood Donor Day, visit www.who.int/campaigns/world-blood-donor-day/2022.
About Blood Assurance
Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.