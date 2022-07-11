Over 200 gathered on Sunday, June 26 at the Blue Monarch campus in Coffee County to celebrate the official opening of the new Rechter Home, which will house eight families in the Blue Monarch program. Since 2003, Blue Monarch has provided long-term, residential recovery for nearly 1,000 women and children who are healing from abuse and addiction.
The Rechter Home was made possible through a generous gift of $825,000 from Ben and Joan Rechter. “We were delighted that Joan was able to attend this special celebration and we regret that Ben passed away last year before the home was completed,” states Susan Binkley, Founder and President of Blue Monarch.
“Building this home from scratch gave us an exciting opportunity to address community living challenges we have experienced in the past,” says Binkley. “For instance, this home has separate common areas, larger spaces for bigger families, and designated study areas for the children.”
The highly successful Blue Monarch program is in great demand and the leadership is thankful for a way to serve more families in need. Blue Monarch puts great emphasis on the child’s recovery as well as the mom’s, and focuses on healthy parenting skills for mothers who have never parented sober. Through this effort, over 360 children have been reunited with their mothers who had previously lost custody.
The recent grand opening event was paired with a Blue Monarch graduation. “We were excited for Joan to see, firsthand, the kind of powerful transformation and healing our families will experience while living in the beautiful home she and Ben provided,” states Binkley. “We are enormously grateful for this tremendous blessing that will be felt for many years to come.”