Blue Monarch House
Photo provided

Founded in 2003, Blue Monarch, a long-term, residential and therapeutic Christian treatment community for women and their children, is now planning a large addition to the campus located in Hillsboro that will coincide with serving the community for two decades.

Blue Monarch Founder and President Susan Binkley and Engineer Scot St. John received site plan approval for the two story, 19,853.48 square foot building during the Aug. 22  Coffee County Planning Commission meeting.