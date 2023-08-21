In 2003, through blind faith and profound determination, Susan Binkley founded Blue Monarch, a Christian residential recovery program in Middle Tennessee for women and their children overcoming abuse and addiction. As a professional artist and seasoned entrepreneur, with no education or experience in social work, Binkley used her creativity and out-of-the-box problem solving to develop one of the most unique and effective long-term recovery programs in the country. She often says, “Why settle for ordinary if you can have extraordinary?”
Blue Monarch has served nearly 1,000 women and children over the past twenty years, and close to 350 children have been reunited with their mothers who had previously lost custody. The highly effective program focuses on the child’s recovery as much as the mom’s and puts great emphasis on parenting sober. “Blue Monarch encompasses a large wheel with lots of spokes that we have developed over two decades,” says Binkley. “We feel every spoke is critical in totally transforming the family and we have seen the breathtaking results.”
"From My Front Row Seat - A Collection of Stories From My Time Working Alongside Women in Recovery" is a collection of popular blog posts, where Susan Binkley weaves an intricate tapestry of candid Blue Monarch life, as seen through her eyes, combined with her own colorful lifetime experiences. Her voice is raw and authentic with a thread of humor just around the corner.
Binkley’s stories are filled with complicated realities of recovery, tragedies of generational abuse and addiction, honest struggles of leadership, tremendous power of prayer, and beautiful illustrations of a God who heals. “I wanted to honor the women and children we serve as I shared their journeys. And I hope readers will be inspired at how God heals and transforms in miraculous ways,” says Binkley.
"From My Front Row Seat" quickly reached #1 Bestseller status on Amazon in two categories: Inspirational Christianity and Christian Missions and Missionary Work. It is available in several formats on Amazon and in paperback on Blue Monarch’s website as well as select local outlets.