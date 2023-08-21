Susan Binkely with Book.jpg

In 2003, through blind faith and profound determination, Susan Binkley founded Blue Monarch, a Christian residential recovery program in Middle Tennessee for women and their children overcoming abuse and addiction. As a professional artist and seasoned entrepreneur, with no education or experience in social work, Binkley used her creativity and out-of-the-box problem solving to develop one of the most unique and effective long-term recovery programs in the country.  She often says, “Why settle for ordinary if you can have extraordinary?” 

Blue Monarch has served nearly 1,000 women and children over the past twenty years, and close to 350 children have been reunited with their mothers who had previously lost custody. The highly effective program focuses on the child’s recovery as much as the mom’s and puts great emphasis on parenting sober. “Blue Monarch encompasses a large wheel with lots of spokes that we have developed over two decades,” says Binkley. “We feel every spoke is critical in totally transforming the family and we have seen the breathtaking results.” 

