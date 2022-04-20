Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival and digital marketing platform Propeller have launched a joint social good-focus campaign where fans can win the chance to earn the ultimate Bonnaroo experience while support nonprofits.
Propeller announced Tuesday, April 12, it was teaming up with Bonnaroo for this year’s music festival, set to take place June 16 through 19, to launch a joint campaign where Propeller will give Bonnaroovians a chance to earn tickets to the festival by volunteering in the community, getting friends to register to vote and using Propeller’s platform. Some of the other prizes fans can win participating include exclusive Bonnaroo Works Fund merchandise for donating, including an exclusive t-shirt and “Radiate Compassion” posters, premium artist experiences, set to be announced closer to the festival date and one entrant winning the “Ultimate Bonnaroo 2022 Experience.”
Entries for “The Ultimate Bonnaroo 2022 Experience” are open from now through Wednesday, May 25. Bonnaroovians are encouraged to enter the contest by taking action on a variety of social issues where the more action they take, the more entries they get.
The winner of “The Ultimate Bonnaroo 2022 Experience” will receive:
● Four VIP passes for the winner and 3 friends to attend Bonnaroo with the first-ever exclusive Roo Works Royalty Package
● Airfare for the winner and three friends
● VIP camping in a fully-stocked tour bus
● Performances from Tool, J. Cole, The Chicks, Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Flume, Illenium, Roddy Rich, 21 Savage, Billy Strings, Lord Huron, Rezz and more
● Escorted access to the artist lounge
● A dedicated Roo Works Royalty golf cart chauffeur
● Up-close viewing for five performances of their choice
● Complimentary food, drink vouchers and merchandise
● Complimentary tickets to a SOLD OUT farm-to-table BonnaROOTS feast and more
For more information on all of the Propeller x Bonnaroo programs and prizes, visit propeller.la/roo22.
"Bonnaroo is a festival that has made social impact part of its values since day one,” Propeller Founder Brandon Deroche said. “It's an honor for Propeller to get to help amplify their efforts online and onsite during the festival, and we're so excited to take this to a new level through our program in 2022"
Proceeds from donations will benefit the Bonnaroo Works Fund, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization which champions those changing the world through social impact, human development and community inspiration. Through its festival resources and culture, it supports and collaborates with nonprofit partners doing incredible things to benefit the arts, education, sustainability and social significance. Other nonprofits that are part of the campaign from Planet Roo & Propeller include REFORM Alliance, NRDC, Human Rights Campaign (HRC), HeadCount, and Oxfam International.
The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival returns this year for the first time since 2019 with a lineup featuring Tool, Stevie Nicks, J. Cole, 21 Savage, The Chicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Ricch, Herbie Hancock, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. The internationally acclaimed camping festival will once again present an extraordinarily diverse bill featuring a remarkable selection of top artists performing around the clock across more than 10 unique stages. For more information, visit: https://www.bonnaroo.com.