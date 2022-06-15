It’s the final countdown as the 2022 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival returns this Thursday after a two-year hiatus.
This year’s diverse Bonnaroo lineup will feature major acts including J.Cole, Tool, Stevie Nicks, The Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks), Flume, Machine Gun Kelly, Illenium, 21 Savage and Roddy Ricch headlining The Farm this year.
This year’s festival will see the Gryffin take the stage Thursday, June 16, to help kick off the festival after back-to-back cancellations.
Friday will see musical acts The Chicks, Illenium, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Disclosure, Lord Huron, The War on Drugs, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Goose, Tai Verdes, The Regrettes, Maggie Rose and many others, followed by headliner J.Cole.
Saturday’s acts include Flume, 21 Savage, Billy Strings, $uicideboy$, Porter Robinson, Marc Rebilley, chvrches, Lany, Ludacris, Judah & the Lion and All Time Low before Saturday’s headliner Tool, who was originally set to play in 2020 before the festival was canceled, takes the stage.
Wrapping up the festival on Sunday are Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Rich, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Rezz, Herbie Hancock, Puscifer, Wallows, Coin, Zach Bryan and more with Sunday’s headliner and iconic rocker Stevie Nicks bringing it down with a landslide at The Farm.
This year will also see the return of the Superjam with Jack Antonoff’s 1984, rather than a set from the Grand Ole Opry, as has been scheduled for the last several years.
Bonnaroovians are excited to return to The Farm for the first time for the music and arts festival since 2019. In 2020, Bonnaroo was first rescheduled to the third weekend in September before swiftly being canceled altogether due to the coronavirus pandemic. To make up for the cancellation, Bonnaroo presented Virtual ROO-ALITY, a three-night broadcast of the most prominent guests who have played in previous years plus new content including sets from Alabama Shakes, Beastie Boys, Dave Mathews and Friends, Metallica and the White Stripes.
For 2021, which was also the 20th anniversary of the music and arts festival, Bonnaroo officials announced the festival would take place in early September instead of the traditional June dates as the COVID-19 pandemic was still ongoing. Yet, just days before the festival was slated to begin, Bonnaroo officials announced it would be canceling for the second year in a row due to the conditions of The Farm caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. When the storm swept through Middle Tennessee and Coffee County, it brought substantial rainfall to the area, causing the grounds to have large pools of water and deep mud accumulating on multiple areas of the Bonnaroo Farm, making guest and worker entrances onto the property nearly impossible.
In light of the cancelation, the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce, Nashville Unsigned, South Central Tennessee Tourism and others organized a local four day music festival called The Other Fest. The Other Fest featured 30 bands playing at three local venues which included Andy Frasco, Big Something, Kid Politics, Jade Million, Phenix Red, Steady Rotation, Them Guys, Justin Williams, Any Walker and more.
For more information, visit Bonnaroo.com or follow the music and arts festival’s social media pages for updates.