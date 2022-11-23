Bonnaroo arch 2022
Kyle Murphy photo

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has announced tickets for the upcoming 2023 festival will be available for purchase this Friday, Nov. 25.

In a press release, tickets for general admission, general admission plus, VIP, and Platinum will be available on Black Friday at 10 a.m. CST exclusively via Bonnaroo.com.

Bonnaroo Outeroo Map