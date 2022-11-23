The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has announced tickets for the upcoming 2023 festival will be available for purchase this Friday, Nov. 25.
In a press release, tickets for general admission, general admission plus, VIP, and Platinum will be available on Black Friday at 10 a.m. CST exclusively via Bonnaroo.com.
“Putting a major focus on improving the fan experience this year, Bonnaroo has created a two-step process for fans purchasing their Centeroo experience separate from their camping experience, allowing more flexibility and customization of Bonnaroo than ever before,” Bonnaroo officials said in a statement.
When purchasing the tickets, Bonnaroovians will select their Centeroo ticket, and can browse camping and parking accommodations to choose their preferred camp and other accommodations that suits them using Bonnaroo’s new “Outeroo Map of the Stars.” Options range from traditional general admission car camping to deluxe pre-built glamping accommodations. Attendees will enjoy access to all programming across the Farm regardless of the accommodation they select.
"You're free to roam about the entirety of the campgrounds to meet your fellow space people,” officials said.
Fans can browse options now in preparation for the Nov. 25 presale at www.bonnaroo.com. Those interested in tickets can also sign up for SMS messages to be the first to receive the link to secure their tickets at the lowest possible price. Layaway plans will be available starting at just $25 down.
In addition, Bonnaroo officials stated starting Nov. 25 the first 500 ticket orders placed and the first 500 orders placed using Venmo can qualify for $25 dollars back, as part of its partnership with PayPal and Venmo.
The 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is set to take place on the weekend of June 15-18. Officials ask Bonnaroovians to stay tune for the Bonnaroo 2023 lineup announcement coming in early 2023.
For more information, visit Bonnaroo.com or follow the music and arts festival’s social media pages for updates.