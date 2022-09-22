Harton Hospital (VTHH) presented the 3rd Quarter 2022 DAISY Award recently to Shelby Bracewell, BSN, RN, VTHH Women’s Center.
A nurse at Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital is honored quarterly with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of The DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.
Nominations are made by patients, families, and / or colleagues. The selected honoree received a certificate commending her as an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate read: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people." As The Daisy Award recipient, she received a DAISY Award pin, A Healer’s Touch sculpture, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe, and a special embroidered lab coat.
The nomination for Shelby was made by a VTHH Women’s Center patient:
• “Shelby is a huge asset to this department and is extremely skilled, supportive, and well received. I can’t commend her enough for her expertise and bedside manner!”
• Unit Manager: “Since taking over my role, Shelby was always there to help me with questions I needed answered. Having been the weekend charge nurse for several years, she knew the ins and outs of the unit better than almost anyone. Her skills are second to none and I could not think of a more deserving nurse to receive the DAISY Award!”
“Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital is proud to be a healthcare organization who participates in The DAISY Award program,” said Chief Nursing Officer Marilyn Smith, DNP, MSN, RN, NE-BC. “Our nurses are heroes every day and make healthcare personal. The DAISY Foundation provides another avenue to allow us to let our nurses know all their work is highly valued.”
