Harton Hospital (VTHH) presented the 3rd Quarter 2022 DAISY Award recently to Shelby Bracewell, BSN, RN, VTHH Women’s Center.

A nurse at Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital is honored quarterly with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of The DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.