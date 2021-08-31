The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has been canceled for the second straight year.
Festival officials announced the news this afternoon (Tuesday, Aug. 31) through social media and on its website. Officials cited the conditions of The Farm as the main factor for the cancellation.
"We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo," the announcement reads. "While this weekend's weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely.
"We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience.
"Please find ways to safely gather with your Bonnaroo community and continue to radiate positivity during this disappointing time. WE WILL SEE YOU ON THE FARM IN JUNE 2022."
Bonnaroo offered refunds to people who opted out of this year's festivals as the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through Middle Tennessee. While originally the festival offered to allow patrons to enter on Tuesday instead of Wednesday, citing increased checks for COVID-19 protocols, the increased rainfall in the area--attributed to Tropical Storm Ida as she lost strength after making landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane--prompted officials to ask Tuesday entrants to wait until Wednesday.
By Tuesday afternoon, however, photos and videos of the grounds showed pools of water and mud accumulating on multiple areas of the Bonnaroo Farm, making allowing guests and workers onto the property a near impossibility.
Local organizations and clubs, like the Tullahoma Takedown Club, were set to work booths on the grounds of the festival, but now they will go without the cash draw that typically accompanies the festival booth.