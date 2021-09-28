Associate Professor of Business Vera Brooks, of Tullahoma, was recognized at Fall Convocation for more than 40 years of service at Motlow State Community College. Brooks came to Motlow in 1980 after teaching two years at the high school level. Prior to teaching, she served as an office assistant at Arnold Air Force Base.
Brooks completed a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degree in Business Education at Austin Peay State University. She went on to earn a Master of Business Education from Middle Tennessee State University, as well as additional graduate course work at the University of North Carolina and Tennessee State University.
She was awarded the Southern Business Education (SBEA) Post-Secondary Teacher of the Year Award in 2013, and the Tennessee Business Education Association (TBEA) Post-Secondary Teacher of the Year Award in 2012. Additionally, she served as president of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP)—Motlow Chapter from 2012-14.
Her knowledge and expertise led to the development of two new courses at Motlow in 2018: Keyboarding and Document Processing, and Office Procedures.