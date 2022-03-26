From Cub Scout to Eagle Scout, Robert Brown has done it all. His story is one of adoration for the scouts and how it largely shaped Brown’s life. The now 84-year-old man, earned his Eagle Scout status in a rather unorthodox way, however, the story is truly one that has come full circle for Brown.
“I was born in Nashville, but my family moved to Memphis when I was a little bitty kid, I believe I was three,” Brown started, as he took a deep dive into his story which he has coined his ‘Eagle Quest.’
Brown talked about his raising in Memphis and how he got into scouting. “I started off as a Cub Scout when I was about 10 years old. At that time you had to be 12 years old to be a Boy Scout.” Brown became a Boy Scout as soon as he hit the age of twelve. This was the tip of the iceberg for a lifelong passion that Brown had found in the scouts.
“I became a Boy Scout in Troop 60, which was right across the street from my house at St. Paul Methodist Church. About three years later in 1950, I started going to Kia Kima, the Chickasaw Council summer camp in Hardy, Arkansas.” Just a few short years later, in 1952, Brown saw his way to the Kia Kima camp staff. At this point, Brown was affiliated with a new troop, Troop 24, due to a move to east Memphis.
Brown admits that a few unforeseen circumstances in life caused him to miss out from scouting for a few years, however in 1957 Brown returned as a medic on the Kia Kima camp staff. “The next year after that, in 1958, the camp sent me to the National Camp School for the Aquatics Program. Due to this achievement, Brown served as the Aquatics Director for Kia Kima from 1958 to 1960.
“The summer of 1960 was a pretty eventful year. I graduated from Memphis State, I signed up for the Navy, went to camp in early June right after graduation, and we set up the waterfront.” Brown began to tell the tale of his life of massive accomplishments that was shrouded by one lifelong regret.
“During this time I sent in an Eagle Scout application, and the response came back at the scout camp. That August I flew to Providence, Rhode Island to go to the Navy OCS.” Unfortunately, Brown’s application was retuned back to him two weeks into his OCS Navy training. This proved to be a very inopportune time, as Brown never received the acceptance letter from the board of review.
Brown spent the next several years of his life achieving more than one lifetime of success. After retiring from the Navy, Brown went on to become a lawyer. During this career, he served as a prosecuting attorney, as well as the Supervising Deputy District Attorney for Merced County in California, and the elected District Attorney in Mariposa County. All of these life accomplishments Brown attributes to his time spent in the scouts.
Brown and his family decided to move back to Tennessee from California after a full law career. They wanted to be close to Nashville and ultimately landed on Manchester. “We couldn’t be happier to be here. Just recently I found the documents, my application for Eagle, and their response that I had completed the requirements. I found that in a group of my mother’s papers.”
Upon finding this, Brown asked the Chickasaw Council to purse his application, and they were ecstatic for Brown. They set up a board of review and talked to Brown, and the National Council approved the Eagle Scout status for the lifelong Scouter. “This truly is a dream come true,” Brown said with pride.
Upon reflecting over a lifetime of achievement, Brown found ways to attribute his love of the scouts to the careers he chose in life. “I feel as though scouting had instilled in me a sense of duty, responsibility and service,” Brown said while talking about his career in the Navy. Brown said he liked his role in the Navy due to the lessons he learned in the scouts.
Brown continued to say that his pursuit of prosecuting attorney was largely due to the moral compass he developed in the scouts. He claimed that he wanted to be a public servant saying, “Always do what’s right. Let’s not always say ‘Hey let’s get a conviction,’ because that’s not what it’ about. It’s about seeing that justice is served and that you are serving the public.”
Brown said he looked back on all the philosophies he developed in his professional career and attributes them to what he learned in scouting. Despite his success, Brown has remained a humble man. His true passion is for the scouts. Brown advocates for the scouts and wishes for the scouts to continue to grow and take on new generations. It seems as though the only thing that could make Brown happier than completing his own ‘Eagle Quest,’ would be knowing that many others have their own story to tell in the future.