1A brown forman.jpg

Jack Daniel’s Distillery parent company, the Brown‑Forman Corporation, reported a net sales increase of 8% to $4.2 billion for its fiscal year ending in April across its 16+ brands. Operating income decreased 6% to $1.1 billion.  Jack Daniel’s reported net sales growth of 3%, led by Jack Daniel’s popularity in international markets.  Emerging markets increased sales by 18%, led by the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, and Mexico.  Established markets across Europe and Japan increased 4%.  Higher pricing, higher volume, and launching new and innovative products, like the Bonded Tennessee Whiskey series have also increased growth and sales.  Jack Daniel’s Ready-to-Drink/Ready-to-Pour cocktails gained double-digit growth of 11%, fueled by the recent launch of the canned Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola product in the United States.  Advertising expenses across Brown-Forman’s brands increased 15% for the 2023 fiscal year.

1B jack n coke.jpg

Looking forward, Brown-Forman looks to rely heavily on the continued growth of the Jack Daniel’s family of brands, expecting an organic net sales growth in 5% to 7% range.

