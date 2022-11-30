Becky Buller's The Perfect Gift

Becky Buller's Christmas album "The Perfect Gift," releases this Friday, Dec. 2. 

 Photo provided

Area bluegrass artist Becky Buller is poised to release her first-ever Christmas album containing a mix of classic carols as well as putting her own special twist on some of her favorite yuletide classics.

The album is full of holiday fun, certain to appeal to kids from one to 92. 