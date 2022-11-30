Area bluegrass artist Becky Buller is poised to release her first-ever Christmas album containing a mix of classic carols as well as putting her own special twist on some of her favorite yuletide classics.
The album is full of holiday fun, certain to appeal to kids from one to 92.
Titled “The Perfect Gift,” the album features guest musicians and singers including Grammy winning singer/songwriter Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, The Fairfield Four, Sharon White, Dan Tyminski, Tim O’Brien, Sierra Hull, Ron Block, as well as the members of the Becky Buller Band.
Buller said that the title comes from “The Box” which refers to Jesus being the “perfect gift, given at the perfect time to save a world in need.”
“That’s a big reason behind the record,” Buller said. “I’m pretty pumped about how ‘Last Christmas’ turned out.”
Buller wouldn’t be pinned down on which tune was her favorite from the album, noting that she likes all of them for different reasons.
One of the traditional favorites that Buller lends her bluegrass stylings to is “O Emmanuel,” adding the old timey banjo and fiddle parts herself.
“I was aiming for something that Tim O’Brian would do it, then he came and sang on it. That was completely last minute,” Buller said.
After not being able to able work out a schedule conflict, the Grammy Award-winning musician was able to come in and sing.
“It was just perfect. His style was what I was the feel I was going for, his quirky sense of timing, his vocal. And it was fun to get to do that. We always hear that song, and it’s really slow and mournful, it was fun to kick it up and make it something you could dance to,” Buller said.
Grammy Winning Queen of Bluegrass Ronda Vincent provides vocals to “Marshmallow World” with Buller, one of Buller’s favorite Rat Pack recordings.
“We decide to talk about Christmas treats. The candy that I mention is from my hometown bakery, Schmidt’s Bakery, back in Minnesota,” Buller said.
Schmidt’s makes Buller’s favorites, a red licorice candy that she will stop in when home for the holidays.
While memories of Minnesota’s white Christmases shape her childhood memories of Christmas, it’s more recent memories that shaped “Tell me the Story of Jesus,” a hymn that she shares musical credits with special guest Ricky Skaggs on his iconic mandolin that he used on an Emmy Lou Harris record. Legendary artist Vince Gill also provides vocals for the song.
“I called (Gill) about another couple of projects that I was working on, and to my surprise he answered and talked to me half an hour,” she said.
“All that I can say is God smiled on me. He recorded his part of “Tell me the Story of Jesus” at his home studio and sent it to us. He managed to fit this track in the midst of (Eagles tour and his own country tour).”
The story behind “Tell me the Story of Jesus” goes back to the Manchester First Baptist Church song leader prior to the current Rev. Todd Green, who asked her to learn the hymn on the fly for a Christmas Eve service. Buller now plays the song every other year when in Tennessee for Christmas.
The Fairfield Four, a gospel group that has existed for over 100 years, starting as a trio in the Fairfield Baptist Church, Nashville, appears with Buller on “Mary Rocked her Baby.” Buller and her band will share the Grand Ole Opry stage with the Gospel singers on Dec. 3, with Sharon White.
Becky will celebrate her album release on Dec. 2 at the world-famous Station Inn and on Dec. 3 at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
The album will be available for pre-save from Buller’s website at https://beckybuller.com, as well as links to purchase tickets to Buller’s events. Listen to “Last Christmas” at iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and YouTube.