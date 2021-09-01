Residents will have a chance to take a glimpse into Camp Forrest via art created by prisoners and civilian internees at the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center.
The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center (TFAC) will be hosting the “Enemy, Frenemy, Friend: WWII TN POW & Civilian Internee Perspectives” exhibit for the month of September. The exhibit will be curated by Camp Forrest author Dr. Elizabeth Taylor. Attendees will have the chance to meet Taylor during the opening reception of the exhibit Saturday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets are free for TFAC members and $5 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased at the art center or call TFAC at 455-1234.
About the exhibit
Art and World War II history will collide at the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center from Sept. 4 to Oct. 2 at an exhibition of artwork created by prisoners of war and civilian internees held at Camp Forrest. The exhibit, “Enemy, Frenemy, Friend: WWII TN POW & Civilian Internee Perspectives,” showcases a variety of works created by Camp Forrest detainees from approximately 1942 to 1946.
Camp Forrest was a World War II induction, training and POW facility located on approximately 80,000 acres outside of Tullahoma. The installation was a self-sustaining city where over 70,000 soldiers were stationed and approximately 12,000 civilians were employed throughout World War II. In 1942, the camp transitioned to an enemy alien internment camp and was one of the first civilian internment camps in the United States.
By the middle of 1943, it transitioned into a POW camp and housed primarily German and Italian prisoners. During peak operation, Camp Forrest housed an average of 20,480 POWs. After the war ended, the base was decommissioned and dismantled.
In 1951, the base was recommissioned and expanded into the US Air Force's Arnold Engineering Development Complex. Few structures remain on the grounds of this important World War II facility, but the images in this exhibit provide a glimpse into the realities of a global war.
The exhibit is curated by Dr. Elizabeth Taylor, who has written two books on Camp Forrest: “Images of America: Camp Forrest,” and “Voices of Camp Forrest in World War II.”
Approximately 60 original and photographic reproductions of drawings, paintings and carvings will give visitors an understanding of the lives of men who were typically thankful they were far away of the ongoing destruction of the war. Taylor’s exhibit also showcases numerous photographs and artifacts depicting the daily life of these soldiers turned captives detained in camps in Tennessee and the south.
The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center is located at 401 South Jackson Street, Tullahoma and business hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more about Camp Forrest go to Taylor’s website at www.campforrest.com.