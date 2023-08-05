Campers got the chance to show off their skills after spending a week with HorsePlay Inc.

For the week of July 18 through 22, HorsePlay Inc. hosted a summer camp for children wanting to learn more about how to ride and take care of horses. Some of the skills the campers learned include how to halt, steer, how to be kind with the reins, how to clean and strip the stalls, the parts and breeds of horses, horse feed, conformation of the horse and about the youth organization 4-H.