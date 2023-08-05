Campers got the chance to show off their skills after spending a week with HorsePlay Inc.
For the week of July 18 through 22, HorsePlay Inc. hosted a summer camp for children wanting to learn more about how to ride and take care of horses. Some of the skills the campers learned include how to halt, steer, how to be kind with the reins, how to clean and strip the stalls, the parts and breeds of horses, horse feed, conformation of the horse and about the youth organization 4-H.
This year’s summer camp saw 10 children either taking the reins for the first time or getting back on the saddle. For the last day of the camp, HorsePlay held a graduation show where the campers got a chance to showcase the skills they learned by riding the horses through a small obstacle course. After completion of the course, each camper was presented a medal by Program Coordinator and instructor Hollie Holder.
Holder praised the campers for the hard work they put while being independent, telling the families in attendance that the children have been “a bright light” for everyone at Horse Play.
HorsePlay’s next fundraising event will be the HorsePlay Barn Dancing Under the Stars event on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Lynchburg Pavilion at Wiseman Park in Lynchburg. The event will cater hamburgers, hotdogs and barbecue along with a side of chips, drink and dessert. There will also be a silent auction and music will be provided by the South Jackson Street Band. Tickets are $30 per person, $50 per couple or $200 per table (eight people). Those wanting to buy tickets via checks can mail their checks to HorsePlay, Inc. at 508 Glendale Place, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Attn: Loretta Christian. All proceeds will go to HorsePlay to help support its therapeutic riding program.
HorsePlay Inc. is a nonprofit organization at 815 Westside Dr. that provides recreational horseback riding opportunities for children with mental or physical challenges. The organization’s goal is to help students build muscle strength and coordination, develop relationships with horses and people and to have fun along the way. The program is operated and certified under the guidelines of the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH International).