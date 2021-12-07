This weekend saw plenty for Tullahoma to celebrate, including the 65th annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade, sponsored by Stan McNabb Automotive. More than 100 floats, marching bands and individuals marched down Jackson Street, bringing plenty of Christmas cheer to Tullahoma the night before the Tullahoma High School Wildcats brought home a Class 4A Football State Championship.
Parade festivities kicked off Thursday evening, when this year’s Grand Marshal Fran Marcum flipped the switch to light the large Christmas tree at South Jackson Civic Center. Marcum was honored at the civic center through the traditional grand marshal reception, sponsored by Rodney’s Body Shop. Friends, family and well-wishers came out to celebrate Marcum’s tenure as the ceremonial leader of the Christmas parade.
Friday night saw the main event take to the streets at 7 p.m. Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Hope Sartain Nunley estimates some 14,000 people lined the street to witness the unofficial beginning of the Christmas season in Tullahoma. The spectators saw a total of 116 floats make their way down the town’s main thoroughfare, according to Nunley, nearly tying the record for parade entries.
“The record is 118, so we were very close to breaking our record!” she told The News.
Some floats even earned the distinction of being the best of the best, as the chamber parade committee judges each float for four different categories. First and second place banners precede the top business, CEO/school, civic and Jingle Bell Award floats for a total of eight top floats. Business float winners were Master of Ceremonies in first place and Metro Utilities in second place. CEO/School float winners were the Coffee County Homeschool Network in first place and Tullahoma Middle School Softball in second place. Cedar Sprouts was named the first place float in the Civic category, followed by HorsePlay Inc. in second place. The Jingle Bell Award was bestowed upon Alderman Sernobia McGee for first place and Dirt Works in second place. Additionally, Partners for Healing was given the President’s Award for their parade float.
Nunley called the parade a “huge success,” noting the variety of float decorations and the creativity each group brought to their float design.
“We loved the variety and creativity of all of the floats,” she said. “Our Grand Marshal, Fran Marcum, led the parade down Jackson Street spreading joy throughout the streets of our community. The Tullahoma Chamber would like to express our sincerest thanks to our sponsors, volunteers and all who participated in making this parade fun for everyone.”