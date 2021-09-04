Casting for a Cure, the Shawndee Martin Taylor Memorial Bass Tournament, will be held Saturday, Oct. 2 at Woods Reservoir, Morris Ferry Boat Ramp.
Boat entry fee is being donated to Relay for Life to assist local cancer patients in memory of Shawndee who lost her battle with cancer on Aug. 11, 2020. Shawndee is the daughter of G.A. and Kathy Martin and sister of Matt Martin.
The event will go from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 2 and will be $50 per boat with a five fish limit. Breakfast will be available the morning of the tourney for purchase. First place will pay $1,700, second place $1,000 and third will be $800 in prize money. “Big Fish” Prize will Cashion Medium Heavy Casting Rod donated by Vervilla Machine (Kirk Mullican) and Lew’s BB1 Pro Series Speed Spool Baitcaster (donated in memory of Tony Pruitt from Nathan, Chase, and Colton).
For more information please contact Matt Martin – 931-314-1459.