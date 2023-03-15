Jim and Inge Wood

 Photo provided

Residents looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the whole family can experience the luck o’ the Irish at South Jackson Performing Arts Center this weekend. 

The civic center will be having its Saint Patrick’s Day event Friday, March 17, featuring live Celtic music, Irish food, drinks like green beer, a full bar and activities for children like treasure hunts. Doors opening at 5:45 p.m.

