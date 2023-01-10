Caps family

Grace Caps, left, with her son Bill Caps and daughter Sharon Kaczorek.

 Caitlin Able photo

Centenarian Grace Caps celebrated her 103rd birthday on Monday, Jan. 9, with friends and family coming from across the country to share in her celebrations.

The staff at Morning Pointe of Tullahoma spent the morning decorating the dining room with festive balloons and setting up a table for guests to leave cards for Caps. A cake and punch were provided by the staff for partygoers.