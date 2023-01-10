Centenarian Grace Caps celebrated her 103rd birthday on Monday, Jan. 9, with friends and family coming from across the country to share in her celebrations.
The staff at Morning Pointe of Tullahoma spent the morning decorating the dining room with festive balloons and setting up a table for guests to leave cards for Caps. A cake and punch were provided by the staff for partygoers.
Caps was previously honored on her 100th birthday by being made a member of the Centenarian Club of Bedford County, being the seventh member from Coffee County. At that celebration, awards were presented from Congressman John Rose and Governor Bill Lee.
Born in Kansas on Jan. 9, 1920, Caps lived through the Great Depression and World War II, with her husband, James Caps fighting in the latter.
“I married my husband at the end of college,” she said. “We got through [his service] alright.”
Upon his return, the couple had children, Sharon Kaczorek and James William “Bill” Caps, and traveled across the world, spending time on each livable continent. Caps shared the experience of traveling and being housed on military bases throughout her husband’s career.
“We spent two weeks in every one of our 50 states,” she shared.
Mayor Ray Knowis joined the crowd of well-wishers, presenting Caps with a certificate, naming Jan. 9 “Grace Caps Day.”