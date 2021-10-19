South Jackson Civic Center will be hosting the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce’s birthday party on Thursday, Oct. 21.
The birthday bash will take place at the Patio Stage at South Jackson and is free to attend from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The outdoor celebration will have food trucks, beverages, photos, commemorative cookies and an opportunity to network. The original location for the event was at the University of Tennessee Space Institute but pulled out at the last minute. TACC Executive Director Hope Nunley said they have invited past presidents of the board and are inviting the current board and ambassadors in the community to join in on the celebration.
Chamber officials have been celebrating its centennial anniversary for the whole month of October. The chamber kicked off the celebration with a 100th anniversary ribbon cutting Thursday, Oct. 7, at the chamber offices at 135 W. Lincoln St. with members of the board directors, ambassadors, city officials and community members on hand for the celebration. The celebration included light food, drinks and door prizes as a thank you to those who supported the chamber and for attending.
The chamber will also be hosting its “40 Under 40” mixer to recognize young business professionals in the community Wednesday, Oct. 27, at The Honeysuckle in Winchester from 5-7 p.m.
The chamber will also announce the grand marshal for the 65th annual Tullahoma Christmas parade at its Oct. 26 Chamber Coffee at Woodard’s Diamonds & Design at 11 a.m.