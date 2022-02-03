The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce held its first monthly Chamber Coffee of the new year at the Beechcraft Heritage Museum Tuesday, Jan. 25. Beechcraft Heritage Museum co-hosted the coffee with Exchange Media Group.
Executive Director of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) Hope Sartain Nunley welcomed all attendees, ranging from members and ambassadors to city officials, and thanked them for taking the time to join them.
Nunley then introduced the executive vice president of the museum Jody Curtis. Curtis told attendees that while the president of the museum Charles Parish wasn’t able to attend, he extended his welcome to them. She then introduced Resident Director Sherry Roepke, who gave attendees the introduction and history of the museum that she would give to regular attendees.
“Sherry does such a great job of giving people, as they walk through the front door, what they are going to experience when they come to Beechcraft Heritage Museum,” Curtis said.
Roepke told attendees that while the museum’s name does reflect aviator and Beechcraft Co-Founder Walter Beech, she said the museum was there today because of aviator pioneer Louise Thaden.
Thaden flew in the first air race for women in 1929, where she raced against and beat aviator pioneer Amelia Earhart. A couple of years later, when women were allowed to enter the men’s races, they both entered, and Thaden beat not only Amelia a second time, but beat the men in that race as well. According to Roepke, when Beech put a staggerwing plane in the cross country race called the Bendix Race, his wife, Olive Ann Beech, told him to put a woman in the cockpit to get better press.
“He did,” Ropke said. “It was Louise, and she beat everyone in that race, including the military pilots, by a good 20 minutes.”
Roepke then talked briefly about the staggerwing planes at Beechcraft Heritage Museum, stating it gets its name from the fact that it has an atypical negative wing stagger. She then revealed that Thaden visited Tullahoma in 1973 as a guest speaker for the Staggerwing Association’s Annual Convention. During the convention, she suggested to the organization that they should preserve the heritage and the aircraft, which they thought would be a good idea.
“The Parish family donated the property we sit on, and in 1974 we opened our doors as the Staggerwing Museum with three loaned airplanes in the backyard, Louise’s memorabilia and a little log cabin,” Roepke said.
The museum today has expanded to 78,000 square feet of space and exhibits 48 aircraft, and is also a 501c3 nonprofit organization with membership totaling about 800 members worldwide. She added that the museum does not receive funding from the Parish family; however, they would not turn it down if they were offered a donation.
Roepke said the museum was closed for about 14 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and said the attendance since it opened its doors back up in May 2021 had been amazing. Curtis said on average the museum sees about 5,000 visitors, excluding its annual Beech Party event in October. She added the 2021 Beech Party event saw 750 visitors and 170 types of aircraft.
“It is just so exciting that our event is going to be one of the aviation destinations in our country and bringing people to Tullahoma,” Curtis said.
She finished the presentation by thanking the local businesses for their partnerships with Beechcraft Heritage Museum, stating it is appreciated, as Tullahoma is its home.
“We thank you guys; Tullahoma is where our home is, and you’re our family,” Curtis said
The museum is located at 570 Old Shelbyville Highway, adjacent to the Tullahoma Municipal Airport. Admission to the museum is $10 for adults, $8 for ages 12 to 17 and 65 and older and free for ages 11 and under. Business hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more visit www.beechcraftheritagemuseum.org or call 455-1974.