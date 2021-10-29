The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce has honored and recognized 40 young professionals for their work and contributions to the Tullahoma community.
The Tullahoma Chamber held its inaugural “40 under 40” mixer event Wednesday evening, Oct. 28, at The Honeysuckle at Twin Creeks in Winchester to celebrate 40 young individuals in the community. During the event, the honorees enjoyed a meal, a cash bar and participated in a silent auction.
To kick0ff the event, the 2021 TACC President Vickie Shelton thanked everyone for attending and praised the members of the “40 under 40” event committee for putting together the event and lauded the honorees for their contributions to Tullahoma.
“There’s 40 recipients in our town that have made such a difference in our town, what they do for us and all of their contributions and we appreciate it so much,” Shelton said.
Shelton took a moment to recognize two other individuals under 40 who were not on the list of honorees: TACC Executive Director Hope Sartain Nunley and TACC Membership Director Tisha Fritz. Shelton praised both of them for the success of the chamber and their tireless efforts they put into the Tullahoma community that they love.
“They love what they do and it shows,” Shelton said. “Yes, they’re still young but they know what’s going and we appreciate them so much. Thank you, both of y’all for what you do every day.”
After a round of applause from attendees, Nunley welcomed everyone and said they were all together to celebrate the 40 under 40 and thanked them for what they do in the community.
“There were 57 people who were nominated and we’ve chosen 40 to honor and celebrate, so thank you all so much for everything you do in this community,” Nunley said. “It’s important for the city of Tullahoma that young people go to college and comeback to the community, raise a family and help to continue the legacy of Tullahoma.”
Nunley then introduced Jessica Lawton, one of the honorees, who spoke on behalf of Ascend Federal Credit Union, who helped sponsored the event, and congratulated all the honorees for helping to make Tullahoma a brighter and better place to be.
“We are so proud to support, encourage and celebrate the young professionals making an impact in our Tullahoma community,” Lawton said.
Representing Jack Daniels Distillery, another sponsor of the event, Andy Whitt said the distillery wanted to be a part of this event when they first heard of it.
“We’re just really happy to be involved and to be able to support this,” he said.
The 40 honorees were Adam Carlton, Al and Jenna Morris, Andrew Rice, Andy Warren, Angela Cardwell, Ashley Abraham, Ashley Kraft, Blair Rogers, Chad Marcum, Dr. Colin Bills, Davis McCord, Derek Maness, Diana Murray, Dr. Clint Epley, Emily Raths, Erica Marino, Erin McCullough, Dr. Ginny Barton, James Fuller, Jamie Davenport, Jared and Macy Olive, Jennifer Moody, Jessica Moody, Jessica Lawton, Jessica London, Jon and Kristen Carroll, Josh Clarey, Dr. Joshua Cole, Kari Clarey, Kate Cataldo, Katie Davenport, Kristin Breyette, Kristin Luna, Mary Lambeth Gomez, Matt Layton, Megan Hershman, Noland Gomez, Rachel Ferrell, Rebecca French, Rupa Blackwell and Zach Birdsong.
Closing remarks were made by the chair of the “40 under 40” committee Chelsy Campbell. She recalled when she first moved to Tullahoma she was part of a small group who put their heads together and supported each other’s businesses. She encouraged all of the honorees to do the same and stick together. She then recalled hearing someone say that night was the first page of the honorees’ scrapbook.
“Who knows what that scrapbook will look like in 20 years from now, but thank you so much for coming out tonight and we hope you had a great time,” Campbell said.