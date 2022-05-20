The eighth annual Women Impacting the Community luncheon saw four local women honored by the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce for their contributions to the community in the areas of business, community service, education and lifetime achievement.
The annual Women Impacting the Community Luncheon celebrates the achievements of local women in the four areas of service. This year’s event was sponsored by SmartBank; awards were sponsored by Woodard’s Diamonds & Design; finalists’ tickets were provided by Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital; dessert was provided by Ascend Federal Credit Union; and the venue was sponsored by Weichert Realtor’s Renee Kenee.
This year’s keynote speaker was Director of Tullahoma City Schools and Superintendent Dr. Catherine Stephens. Stephens had the tables participate in an activity where they come up with one word to describe the person that has made an impact on them. After she selected a few tables to give their one word, she said that one word can make a difference in a person’s life and recommended the book “One Word That Will Change Your Life” by Dan Britton, Jimmy Page and Jon Gordon, as she follows each year by choosing one word for the entire year.
“I don’t make a New Year’s resolution or set goals, I live one word and this book tells you how to go about it,” Stephens said.
She then talked about the word “impact” and said if anyone wants to impact someone’s life they must: Inspire others, Model the way, Persevere when obstacles arise, Allow others in, Create relationships and trust and Tell yourself “good job” now and again. She went over how each of these aspects has helped her to make an impact on the school district.
“33 years in education I want to be a change agent, a difference maker. I want to have impact on the precious commodity that exists and that is young people,” Stephens said.
She thanked all the honorees for making an impact on everyone around them, including herself.
Earlier this month, the chamber announced the twelve finalists – three in each category. Finalists in business were Charlotte Elliot, Cindy Watson and Mary Mealer. Education finalists were Gina Bumbalough, Lori Welch and Monica Blake-Beasley. For community service, finalists were Coleen Saunders, Joanna Reynolds and Kathryn Hopkins. Finalists for lifetime achievement were Beverly Lee, Rosie Graham and Tina Rose.
Honorees
The winner in the business category was Mary Mealer. She has worked at Tullahoma Utilities Authority for 42 years, where she has demonstrated leadership and commitment both inside and outside the workplace. These traits have allowed her to earn the titles of Vice President of Administration and CFO of TUA, where she leads a team consisting of members with various functions. She also makes sure each department meets its business goals and manages an annual budget of about $50 million. Mealer also volunteers her time with the Coffee County Leadership Program, General Federation of Women’s Club, Imagination Library, Central District Power Accountants Association, Women’s International Network of Utility Professionals, Tennessee Valley Public Power Association and helps out with other various charity events through the year.
Mealer thanked everyone for the honor as there are many amazing women in the community.
“There are so many amazing women in Tullahoma, strong women. I feel so honored. Thank you.”
Coleen Saunders was named the winner of the community service category. TACC Executive Director Hope Nunley described Saunders as a “quiet but powerhouse lady.” Saunders has been involved with South Jackson Civic Center almost since the beginning over 40 years ago, where she serves as grant writer, Operations President and volunteers for every event hosted by South Jackson.
“At a time in her life where she could sit back, relax and enjoy retirement she has instead chosen to help us lead South Jackson into the next decade,” Nunley said.
Saunders is also involved with the GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club, Shady Grove Garden Club, Tullahoma Fine Arts Center and the Arts Council of Tullahoma. When accepting the honor, Saunders said it caught her off guard because there were so many wonderful women that also deserve the honor.
“When I look out I see women who tutor, who rescue animals and who feed the homeless,” Saunders said. “I see a community and a community I am very proud of.”
In the field of education, TCS Coordinated School Health Director Gina Bumbalough who has been employed with the school district since 1997, was named the 2022 winner in education. Bumbalough was described as someone selfless in her work and personal relationships as she devotes her heart, mind and valuable skills to provide incredible support to the students, parents, teachers and staff through her role. Bumbalough wrote the curriculum of the Allied Health Service program where she prepared students for a variety of careers in the healthcare field. During her tenure as an instructor, she placed emphasis on her students to be active in the community, so her classes conducted food, clothing and blood drives as well as volunteered for various nonprofit organizations. Bumbalough took the position of Coordinated School Health Director in 2014 and her list of accomplishments since taking the role include introducing Bright Smiles, Brighter Futures, securing grants from businesses and organizations like Sportsmen & Businessmen’s Charitable Organization and Lion’s Locker and navigating the school district through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bumbalough said receiving the award was unexpected because she was in a room of people who inspire her daily, including her mother who was in attendance. She thanked everyone for the honor.
The final award was the lifetime achievement, and the 2022 winner was Rosie Graham. Nunley said it takes a lot of people to put people on the moon and Graham was one of those people. Before embarking on her teaching career in Tullahoma, Graham worked with IBM and through there she was able to work with the Apollo mission program, starting with Apollo 7 mission. At the time, she was one of 30 women programmers of more than 600 programmers at IBM at that time. With her math and physics degrees and teaching certificates, Graham was asked to teach at IBM before ending up in Tullahoma as a result of her husband’s work at Arnold Air Force Base as an aerospace engineer. She started and raised her family before returning as a programmer at the base for years before transitioning back to other passion, teaching, where she has taught scores of Tullahomans in her career. Graham previously served on the Tullahoma City School Board, participated in the Community Theater, proving she deeply loves her community and has put in the time and sweat to improve the quality of life for all residents.
Graham said she is grateful to be a part of the community and know so many wonderful women. She added for her, she has been at the right place, at the right time so many times and moving to Tullahoma in 1976 was the right place and right time.
“It has provided me with so many opportunities and it has impacted me,” she said. “It has given back to me so much more than I have given and I am so appreciative of my friends, my students and all of you. Thank you so much.”