Local businesses and individuals won big this year at the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual membership celebration.
Each year, the Chamber hosts its annual membership banquet, where local businesses, chamber ambassadors and special citizens are honored for their work in the Tullahoma business community and beyond. This year; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chamber officials elected to pre-record a special virtual celebration, allowing the Chamber to still honor those local businesses and individuals who have made the last year special in spite of the pandemic.
Filmed in late February, the Chamber honored five businesses and individuals for this year’s celebration, a significant reduction from last year’s awards, which saw several new awards added to honor more businesses in the area. The celebration also marks the passing of the torch in the chamber president role.
Chelsey Cuendet officially took on the role of Past President, passing the title to Vickie Shelton, who will serve the chamber over the next 12 months. Shelton was a longtime school board member for Tullahoma City Schools, as well as a past chamber ambassador.
Shelton said she was happy to serve as the new chamber president and looked forward to setting and meeting goals set over the next year. She said she hopes to grow the chamber, get to know the membership and to continue with the chamber’s C.E.O. (Creating Educational Opportunities) program, which was paused last year due to the pandemic.
“Our C.E.O. partners are phenomenal, and we hope to grow that program and be back in the schools again,” Shelton said.
Additionally, Executive Director Hope Sartain Nunley also revealed the cover of the chamber’s annual magazine, “Think Tullahoma,” during the ceremony. This year’s cover features Tullahoma’s own amateur filmmaker Colin Shuran and South Jackson Civic Center as its main story. The magazine features a piece on Shuran’s most recent film, “My Friend Karl,” as well as his journey into filmmaking.
Awards
The first award of the evening was for Board Member of the Year. Nunley announced this year the honor went to James Fuller of SmartBank. Fuller has been involved with the chamber for about 10 years and won the title of Co-Ambassador of the Year in 2013 with Tisha Fritz, who currently serves as the membership director of the chamber.
Nunley said she and Fritz were discussing which board member would receive the 2020 Board Member of the Year, Fuller was the obvious choice, as he is always ready and willing to go above and beyond the call of duty as a chamber board member.
Fuller said he was honored and appreciative, even deflecting a bit, saying he felt the board as a whole really stepped up over the last year.
That deflection, Nunley said, is just one example of why Fuller was deserving of the award.
Next up was the Business of the Year award, which went to Woodard’s Diamonds and Design. Nunley and Fritz honored store owner Jim Woodard with the award. Woodard has also served the chamber as a past president.
“We could not think of anyone other than Woodard’s Diamonds and Design as our business of the year for 2020,” she said to Woodard.
Nunley also mentioned the jewelry store has a featured story in this year’s “Think Tullahoma” magazine after presenting Woodard with the award.
He thanked the chamber, as well as the community, for the honor.
“We are so blessed to be in this town and this community with the people who give all of their hard work,” he said. “We are just so fortunate, in our sized community, to have the type of volunteers who are always giving back.”
The 2020 Citizen of the Year was none other than Tullahoma High School Athletic Director and Head Football Coach John Olive. His awarding was introduced by last year’s Citizen of the Year Pat Welsh, who presented a short speech outlining why Olive was being presented the chamber’s Citizen of the Year award this year.
Welsh detailed Olive’s journey at the helm of the Tullahoma Wildcats, including his 2001 honor of being the winningest coach in THS history. Olive moved to Tullahoma in 1993, immediately taking steps to positively influence the youth of Tullahoma through programs like Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). Welsh also acknowledged the support Olive’s wife, Cherie, has given Olive over their time in Tullahoma.
Nunley said the chamber began receiving emails from people in the community nominating him as the Citizen of the Year, which made the decision to honor him with the award all that much simpler.
Olive said he was grateful to all those who sent in the emails, while stating he felt there were so many more people in the community who do things that would make them more deserving of the honor. He also thanked the chamber.
“This is an awesome community to be a part of,” he said. “There’s great support, not only for football, but for our athletic and arts programs here in Tullahoma. It’s outstanding.”
As for the Ambassador of the Year, last year’s Extra-Miler of the Year, Emily Raths, of Fit-10 Fitness, took home the honor this year.
Raths has been involved with the chamber ambassador program for the last two years. During that time, she said, the chamber’s presence and assistance has helped to grow Fit-10 Fitness.
Nunley called Raths the chamber ambassador who is always willing to help in any way she can. Raths will frequently give the chamber a call and let them know she has some free time that she could use to help out with anything the chamber might be working on, which is why she was honored with the Ambassador of the Year award.
“Thank you for all your service and all you do for Tullahoma,” Nunley said.
The final award of the evening was the Small Business of the Year award, which went to The Celtic Cup Coffee House. Nunley and Fritz said the business made an enormous investment in Tullahoma when they originally selected their Anderson Street location, choosing to renovate an older property to meet their needs.
Additionally, Fritz said The Celtic Cup made numerous alterations to its business operations in order to keep the coffee house experience available to customers while in the middle of a pandemic.
“In a year like no other, where safety is so important, it is exciting to see a business really take the reins and really keep their customers in mind in creating those ways that they can still enjoy the experience that the business has to offer while keeping that balance of safety,” she said.
Owners Chris and Denise Smith were unable to attend the taping of the membership celebration, but Nunley set up a special secondary presentation for them at The Celtic Cup.