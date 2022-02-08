The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated 100 years of membership in the community Friday night with its Centennial Membership celebration, held at the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center. In total, eight individuals and businesses were honored by the chamber for their work with the chamber and the community at large.
The big winner of the night was Tullahoma’s own Dot Watson, who was named the 2021 Citizen of the Year for her willingness to serve her community through her work with The Literacy Council, which operates The Book Shelf in downtown Tullahoma, as well as her dedicated support of the community she calls home. Her award was presented by Chamber Ambassador President Joanna Reynolds, of SmartBank.
Watson thanked the chamber and the community for the recognition, citing her love of her hometown and love of community service for her work with the Coffee County Literacy Council and The Book Shelf, as well as her continued service with the Tullahoma Sunrise Rotary Club.
She also thanked her husband, Tom, who she said is “right there beside me in everything I undertake.”
“The list is very long in all that he does to help, and it has been that way in the almost 60 years we have been married,” she told The News.
Watson also thanked Reynolds for the nomination, noting her nominator could also easily have been named the Citizen of the Year for all she does for Tullahoma. Lastly, she thanked all the volunteers in town who work hard to help achieve the many success the community has with its myriad organizations, projects and efforts.
“It’s all the efforts of all these folks who make Tullahoma the wonderful place it is,” she said. “I am always glad to say, when asked, I am from Tullahoma, as it is a one of a kind hometown.”
The night kicked off, however, with the presenting of the President’s Award, given by outgoing Chamber President Vickie Shelton. That award went to Joanna Reynolds of SmartBank, with Shelton citing Reynolds’ constant optimism and enthusiasm for chamber activities, as well as her willingness to step up and volunteer in any way she can for the chamber, be it supporting committees, donating items for events or sharing information about the chamber to her customers and clients.
The chamber solicited nominations for several award categories, including Citizen of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Business of the Year and CEO Business Partner of the Year, while the chamber itself awarded individuals for Board Member of the Year, Ambassador of the Year and Rising Star.
The Rising Star Award went to Diana Murray of Nature’s Elite, a homeopathic and wellness company founded by Murray. Murray joked that she was worried about falling in her heels, as they were an uncommon footwear style for her, but accepted the award with plenty of thanks to the chamber and the community for supporting her and her business throughout the years.
Business of the Year went to Tullahoma Utilities Authority, with Chamber Membership Director Tisha Fritz highlighting the authority’s utility services and charitable arms, including the Heart to Heart program funded by TUA employees, the Round-Up program, funded up optional donations from utility customers and the authority’s work to assist low-income homeowners with making their homes more energy efficient. TUA President Brian Skelton accepted the award on behalf of TUA, bringing with him a host of representatives, whom he said all contributed to the success of TUA in providing quality customer service to Tullahoma in all aspects of their work.
The CEO Business Partner of the Year was awarded to Ascend Federal Credit Union with special recognition given to Amy Taylor. Ascend is the CEO (Creating Educational Opportunities) Partner for Bel-Aire Elementary School. The Bees themselves recorded a message recognizing Ascend for its work in the school, providing them resources for their education throughout the year. Taylor accepted the award herself, affirming her love for Bel-Aire and its students and continued relationship between the two.
Other winners on the night were Board Director of the Year, which went to Chelsey Campbell, who previously served as the chamber president before moving to the board of directors; Ambassador of the Year, which was awarded to Rachel Ferrell; and Small Business of the Year, which was awarded to Fuel So Good Coffee Roasters.