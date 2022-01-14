The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for businesses and individuals to celebrate at its upcoming membership celebration.
The annual celebration of the chamber membership is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center. The social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with awards banquet and live auction afterward. A cash bar and silent auction items will also be available for all attendees.
The chamber plans to honor businesses and individuals in the categories of Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, CEO Partner of the Year and Citizen of the Year. Right now, Chamber Executive Director Hope Nunley said the chamber is looking for the community to nominate individuals and businesses that made an impact on the community in their respective fields over 2021 to be nominated for the awards. Last year’s winners in those categories were The Celtic Cup—Small Business of the Year, Woodard’s Diamonds and Design—Business of the Year and former head coach John Olive—Citizen of the Year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing schools to close for much of 2020 and some of 2021, CEO Partner of the Year was not awarded, as CEO Partners could not coordinate with the school system as they had in previous years.
To nominate a business or individual for any of the four awards categories, visit the chamber website. Nominators will fill out forms in order to nominate people for the awards.
Tickets for the celebration are also available for $70 per person or $750 for a 10-person table with signage. For more information contact the chamber at tullahomachamber@tullahoma.org.