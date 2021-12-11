As the 2021 Tullahoma High School Wildcats football team made their way to Chattanooga for the TSSAA Class 4A State Football playoffs, many residents, fans and players thought back to 1987, when the Wildcats made it to the semifinals in the Class AAA playoffs.
Daryl Welch, now a realtor for Harton Realty, saw many similarities in the 2021 team and the 1987 team, where he played as the holder and one of the wide receivers. From his perspective, the main resemblance that made both teams had many seniors playing and a strong, tight bond between them.
“We were all real close and spent a lot of time together,” Welch recalled. “It wasn’t just a football family, we hung out on the weekends and we were all close. There wasn’t a bad guy that everybody shunned or anything. We were all good friends.”
During its 1987 season, the Wildcats finished its regular season 9-1, taking second place in District 8 just behind Shelbyville. According to Welch, there were only three classifications during the 1987 season instead of six. Back then, the TSSAA only took two teams into postseason and the Wildcats luckily were able to go to the playoffs and compete in, what was then, the state’s largest classification – something that is considered 6A now.
Sticking to playing the smash mouth pro-style offense, the Wildcats faced off against Lebanon in the first round. Welch said the ‘Cats were the underdogs going in as Lebanon not only had the home field advantage but they were 10-0 at the time. The Wildcats ended their undefeated streak with a final score of 26-14.
The ‘Cats returned home to face Cleveland in round two and won 26-14. The next round saw the Wildcats travel to East Tennessee to meet one of the two best teams in the region, Knoxville Central. Welch recalled the stadium being packed that night with at least 5,000 fans.
“The Knox Central game was packed and we took a huge crowd to Jefferson County,” Welch said.
The Wildcats were able to squash Knoxville Central with a final score of 29-7. This victory would bring the team to the semifinals, where they would face the other best team in East Tennessee, Jefferson County.
The semifinal match was a slugfest as both teams battled it out to go on to the finals. Unfortunately, the Wildcats fell to Jefferson County 13-21, finishing their season 12-2. Jefferson County would go on to the finals and squashed Gallatin 28-10.
Welch said he met some of the Jefferson County players later on in college and they considered their matchup with the ‘Cats to be the state championship game rather than the finals where they crushed the Green Wave.
While losing the semifinal match was hard for everybody, Welch said it was hard for them as that game would be the last game they all would play ball with each other as a team. While many players would go to play college and even in the NFL, several of them would return to Tullahoma like Maurice Shaw and Derrick Crutchfield who serve as the assistant coach to the team and assistant principal at Tullahoma High School respectively.
Some of the ’87 players were in attendance during the matchup against Haywood County and he said being at the game brought back memories.
“I actually sat on the visitors for half the game the other night as I just wanted to get a feel,” Welch said. “Just seeing the crowd that was there, the band was playing loud and it brought back a lot of good memories.”
For Welch, what made the 2021 Wildcats team special was that similar tight bond they had with each to other, as it not only resembled the team he was a part of but it is also a correlation to life.
“You might have the best employee in the world but if you have teammates working behind the scenes a lot of times they make that employee look better because your time you got assembled around you,” Welch said.
That bond proved to be an asset to the 2021 Wildcats as they went on knock off the two-time defending champion Elizabethton to claim the school’s first ever gridiron championship, beating the Cyclones in a slugfest of their own in double overtime 21-14.