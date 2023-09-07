United Way Cherokee check.JPG

On Aug. 28, Cherokee Distributing presented a $10,000 check donation to United Way of Highway 55. Present was UWHWY55 Executive Director Ashley Abraham, Board Members Monty Hawkins, Shannon Rich, and Ashley Franklin. Present from Cherokee Distributing was General Manager Clint Insell.

“Cherokee Distributing began their partnership with United Way of Hwy 55 in 2021 and in total have donated $30,000,” Abraham stated. “We are extremely grateful for their continued support and generous contribution because it has allowed us to allocate more to our local partner nonprofits as well as answer individual needs and community projects. Behind these organizations are families, children and animals being assisted. When we ‘Live United’ and support these organizations, it directly impacts our community by strengthening it. Your neighbor, co-worker, family member, friend, or even yourself may need these local resources at some point.”

Tags

Recommended for you