On Aug. 28, Cherokee Distributing presented a $10,000 check donation to United Way of Highway 55. Present was UWHWY55 Executive Director Ashley Abraham, Board Members Monty Hawkins, Shannon Rich, and Ashley Franklin. Present from Cherokee Distributing was General Manager Clint Insell.
“Cherokee Distributing began their partnership with United Way of Hwy 55 in 2021 and in total have donated $30,000,” Abraham stated. “We are extremely grateful for their continued support and generous contribution because it has allowed us to allocate more to our local partner nonprofits as well as answer individual needs and community projects. Behind these organizations are families, children and animals being assisted. When we ‘Live United’ and support these organizations, it directly impacts our community by strengthening it. Your neighbor, co-worker, family member, friend, or even yourself may need these local resources at some point.”
“It is investing back into our community and lending a hand to those in need. But we could not impact and support as many organizations without business donors like Cherokee Distributing.” Clint Insell, GM at Cherokee Distributing said. “We at Cherokee Distributing Company are proud to be partners with United Way of Hwy 55 and thankful to Ashley’s leadership and her team for the impact they make in our community. We can be confident in knowing our contribution is being protected through United Way’s allocation process and creating the biggest impact in our community. Thank you, United Way, for giving us the resources and information to make informed and meaningful impacts within Coffee, Warren & Moore County.”
United Way of Hwy 55 serves Coffee, Moore, and Warren Co by supporting Education, Basic Essentials, Health, and Financial Stability. UWHWY55 allocates funds every year to local nonprofits through their allocation process, which protects donated dollars. Funds raised here, stay here supporting the community we serve and live in. To learn more on how to get involved contact Ashley Abraham at 931-455-5678 or email Director@highway55unitedway.org.