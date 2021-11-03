Despite the spitting rain, cool temperatures and whipping wind, scores of families and children stopped by the Jefferson Street Park blacktop to take part in the second annual Trunk-or-Treat hosted by Alderman Sernobia McGee.
The trunk-or-treat was one of several community events celebrating the spookiest holiday this past weekend. Parents bundled up their children in jackets and rain coats themed to their costumes in order to take part in the festivities, which included enjoying some free pizza and drinks in addition to plenty of candy and treats from the dozens of trunks set up.
This year’s event is only the second for McGee, but not for lack of want. She first thought up the neighborhood trunk-or-treat event in 2019 when she was first appointed an alderman. She had plans to continue the tradition last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on hold until this year.
The drizzly weather last weekend did not stop the Halloween spirit for McGee.
“I think it was an overall success in spite of the weather,” she told The News. “Everyone was prepared for the more than 300 kids. Everyone ran out of candy and prizes.”
McGee had originally planned a hay ride for children to enjoy, but the wet weather put a pause on that plan. McGee said she was disappointed to have to cancel some of the activities she had planned for the children to enjoy, but was still happy that she and all those who decorated their trunks were able to hand out the sweet treats to those who attended. Other events that had to be scrapped included a cake walk and ring toss game, but McGee said she turned the prizes for those games into giveaway gifts for those who attended.
“I had about 150 miniature bundt cakes and two dozen Halloween cookies,” she said.
Some aspects were able to continue despite the precipitation, including a special “monster” trunk and free face painting, which McGee said were both a “hit” among parents and children alike.
McGee is already looking toward 2022 and what she can think of for next year’s event.
“I already have plans for next year, and it will include the whole family,” she said. “I’m pretty excited about it already.”