Community children had the run of the south lawn of South Jackson Civic Center Saturday afternoon, when Alderman Sernobia McGee partnered with Tullahoma Parks and Recreation for the second annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza hunt.
The second annual Easter egg hunt saw McGee sprinkle more than 10,000 candy- and toy-filled eggs across the lawn for hundreds of children to hunt in the warm, humid weekend afternoon. Dodging mud puddles left from the Friday night and early Saturday morning showers, children from Tullahoma and beyond scrambled for their share of the Easter prizes. Families also enjoyed free pizza and soft drinks, yard games like ring toss, face painting and ice cream. In addition, a grand prize backyard playset was given away to one lucky winner with the correct prize number in their egg. The prize was sponsored by Minuteman Press.
Earlier that morning, McGee also spent time inside C.D. Stamps Community Center, where she and the parks and recreation department hosted a free pancake breakfast with the Easter Bunny. Families were able to stop in for a few pancakes and get their photos taken with the Easter Bunny from 8—10 a.m. that morning before heading to the egg hunt in the afternoon.
According to Parks and Recreation Director Dave Anderson, the facility welcomed around 200 children and their families to the breakfast hours.