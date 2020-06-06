Two of Christian music’s biggest stars will bring their live concerts to Estill Springs’s Montana Drive-In Theater this summer. Platinum-selling Newsboys United are set to bring their unparalleled concert experience to town on June 25 while seven-time Grammy-Winner TobyMac is set to perform on July 7.
To accommodate social distancing, tickets will be sold by the carload, ensuring fans will be able to experience the concerts with those closest to them, while also adhering to safety guidelines. Tickets for the concerts can be found at DriveInTheaterTour.com.
“We are so excited to be able to come and play to fans all across America,” said Michael Tait, lead singer of NEWSBOYS United. “Covid-19 has changed all of our lives, but through it, we have learned that love is patient and love is kind. Now we have the opportunity to come together safely and express our love for our Creator who has been with us through these trying times.”
“A few Saturday nights every summer my family and I head to a local drive-in movie theater. We always love it,” said TobyMac. “When we started discussing live shows in this quarantine season and the idea of playing drive-ins came up, I said, let’s gooooo! It feels like summer, safe for everybody, and we all get to enjoy live music again. We bout to make some memories.”
A full list of cities and dates is available at AwakeningEvents.com or DriveInTheaterTour.com.