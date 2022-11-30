A good crowd turned out Saturday evening to enjoy the lighting of the tree at Caboose Park in downtown Tullahoma, the event complete with the writing of letters to Santa as well as an appearance by Mrs. Claus herself.

Mrs. Claus

Mrs. Claus at Caboose Park 

“You know this is our busy time of year so Santa is busy making preparations,” Mrs. Claus said as she sat inside the caboose, greeting children Saturday evening. “But I’ll see that Santa gets all the letters.”