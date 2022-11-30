A good crowd turned out Saturday evening to enjoy the lighting of the tree at Caboose Park in downtown Tullahoma, the event complete with the writing of letters to Santa as well as an appearance by Mrs. Claus herself.
“You know this is our busy time of year so Santa is busy making preparations,” Mrs. Claus said as she sat inside the caboose, greeting children Saturday evening. “But I’ll see that Santa gets all the letters.”
The event, hosted by the Tullahoma Community Pride Foundation, was highlighted by the lighting of the Christmas tree at Caboose Park. Throwing the switch were Emily Dyer and Anna Belle Frederick who won the drawing to perform the honors.
Leading up to the lighting of the tree was the sound of Christmas carols and the writing of letters to Santa by the scores of children on hand for the annual event. In addition, there were several vendors and displays set up in the park including The Seafood Place which gave samples of their delicious cuisine to visitors at their booth along with the announcement of their new restaurant which is set to open shortly. The Tennessee Valley Woodworkers were also on hand to share their love of woodworking with the next generation.
Organizers hope to make the event even bigger next year. The Tullahoma Community Pride Foundation is a citizen organization dedicated to helping improve the community. They are a 501 (c) 3 organization.
There is still more lighting coming in Tullahoma this week. The lighting of the city’s Christmas tree will be held this Thursday at South Jackson Civic Center following the grand marshal reception at 5 p.m.