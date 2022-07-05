Kicking off its theater season, the Performing Arts for Children and Teens (PACT) will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella: Enhanced Edition” this weekend from July 8 through 10 and July 15 through 17 at South Jackson Civic Center.
The show times for the production this weekend are July 8 through 9 at 7 p.m. and July 10 at 2:30 p.m. For the following weekend the show times are July 15 through 16 at 7 p.m. and July 17 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students, and can be purchased by calling the box office at 931-455-5321 or by visiting southjacksoncivccenter.thundertix.com.
Based on the classic fairytale “Cinderella,” the story follows a young woman forced into a life of servitude by her cruel stepmother and equally cruel two stepsisters, as she dreams of a better life. With the help of her fairy godmother, Cinderella is transformed into a princess and goes to the ball where she finds her prince.
The Rogers and Hammerstein musical was originally written as a television musical in 1957 before making its stage debut the following year. The musical would make its Broadway debut in March 2013.
Earlier this year, South Jackson officials announced the cast for “Cinderella.” The main cast features Anna Bymaster as Cinderella, Zach Hardy as Prince Christopher, Kaitlyn Rogers as the Fairy Godmother, Shellene Kent as the Step Mother, Madelyn Hansen as Grace, Olivia Kilpatrick as Joy, Luke Yates as Lionel, Cynthia Laughlin as Queen Constantina and David Laughlin as King Maximilian.
Other members of the cast include Delaney Cooper, April Glosson, Crystal McCullough and Amanda Monroe as the village women; Betsy Phillips as the cloth merchant; Brennan Clarneau as the cheese merchant; Mark Thomasson as the butcher; Rex Baker as the baker; Alyssa Denney as the older sister; Leah Rhees as the younger sister; Eden Kilgore as the young girl, Alex Wiley as a girl and Olivia Thomasson as another girl; Ellie Kate Rogers as Dove; Gavin Good as Charles the Cat; Olivia Hardy, Charlotte Petersen, Emma Rice and Maddy Wiley as the mice; Ren Martell as Coachman; Kiauna Lawrence as footman; Genevieve Garner, Mackenzie Hardy, Alyson Newsom, Alexa Thompson as the carriage horses and chipmunks; and Deuce Anderson, Carolyn Bradford, Sarah Bradford, Nathan Bucher, Bethany Farrar, Lucas Hardy, Zoe Hunt, R.J. Hayes, Aubrie Johnson, Elizabeth Laughlin, Rachel Metcalf, Alexa Morse, Aurora Petersen, Amethyst Phillips, Rowan Michael Poe, Lola Smith, Lucy Smith, Analeigh Spain, Skyler Wanamaker, Scout Wiggs, Audrey Yates and Jennifer Zimecki as the villagers and ballroom guests.
Directing “Cinderella” is David Woodfin, with Lisa Wiley as stage manager and assistant director; Erica Petersen as musical director; Kristen Carroll as choreographer; Erik Petersen as tech director; Mary Vacek as art director; Anne Wonder as costume designer; Randall King as set constructor; Libby Good as youth cast; and Greg Gressel as producer.
For more information about the show, call 455-5321 or visit South Jackson’s Facebook Page or www.southjackson.org. South Jackson Civic Center is located at 404 S. Jackson St.