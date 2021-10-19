City officials have declared this week as Celebrate Babies Week.
In the Oct. 11 Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting, Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis read aloud a proclamation to mark the week of Oct. 18 through 22 as Celebrate Babies Week.
Several representatives of various organizations that support babies were in attendance including Teresa Winnette, Director of Early Intervention, CDC Assistant Director and ILCC co-chair Leslie Warren.
The proclamation states the Association of Infant Mental Health in Tennessee (AIMHiTN) is dedicated to the improvement and celebration of healthy social and emotional development in babies and recognizes the value of investing time, resources and awareness into infants, toddlers and families for the future of the state. According to the organization, about 80,000 babies are born every year in Tennessee.
According to AIMHiTN, to guarantee a bright future for Tennessee and its families, it must be ensured that all children are given the best start possible, and that begins with early relational health, as scientific research points to the earliest years of life as the most critical for social and emotional development, forming the brain connections that build the architecture for future growth. The organization added the most crucial ingredient in laying a healthy foundation is caring, nurturing relationships with parents, caregivers, teachers, professionals and the community as a whole.
“There can be a celebration of diversity with outcomes that are equitable and inclusive for all Tennessee babies, providing a sense of belonging for future generations,” Knowis read. “Through intentional community outreach, networking, education, intervention and policy awareness efforts, babies, their families and those that support them throughout Tennessee are celebrated.”
South Central Early Childhood Quality Coach of Tennessee Child Care Resource and Referral Network Laurel Stone accepted the proclamation and said she was proud of all the community nonprofit organizations, community resources and support agencies in Coffee County that help support the babies that are born in the county.
“I just ask everybody to support all of those services and think about the babies relating to the work they all do,” Stone said.
Knowis and the rest of the board thanked them for their service.