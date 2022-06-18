There’s a new, family-owned sandwich shop in town and it is celebrating 46 years as a business.
City Sandwich Company held its grand opening on Monday, June 13, after holding its soft opening in May. The shop commemorated the occasion with a ribbon cutting from the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce.
According to owner Jason Wikoff, City Sandwich Company is a third generation, family-owned sandwich shop that got its start in Bakersfield, California in 1975.
“We’re glad we’re being welcomed in the community,” Wikoff said. “We brought three generations with us to Tullahoma.”
Alongside Wikoff and his wife Lisa, his son Jordan, his wife Savannah and their children Lyric and Tenor made the trek from the west coast to Tullahoma to set up shop. Wikoff said the motivation for the move was finding a place to raise his grandchildren and find a better quality of life in a small town. He said they were set on finding their new home in Tennessee and spent some time exploring different towns and cities between Nashville and Knoxville before falling for Tullahoma, where they have resided in for about a year.
Wikoff said his stepfather started the City Sandwich Company in 1975 and became independent in 1988. By 1991, Wikoff became his co-partner and has been operating the shop ever since. His stepfather passed away in 2020.
“I was his partner for 39 years,” Wikoff said.
When customers enter the shop, near the back, they will see a few banners on the wall that were signed by City Sandwich Company’s California customers, wishing them the best in their future endeavors in Tennessee.
“The love that they had for us, they hated seeing us leave, as we’ve been there and got to know people so close that they hated it, but they really wished us good luck,” he said. “They treated us very well. I think it’s a testament to our longevity.”
Wikoff said since he and his family have in Tullahoma the community has welcomed them with open arms. He said he is most looking forward to reaching as many people as possible and trying to get many friends in their new home.
“We have already been treated like family by several people and it’s been nice,” he said. “Everything we were looking for, we found. We’re here for the long haul and this is our home.”
He added that while his stepfather passed away in 2020, Wikoff believed he would be happy with the family planting roots in Tennessee and continuing the business.
“I think he would be proud of this and would be smiling. I think he would love this, and this was his baby and we are doing him proud.”
City Sandwich Company is located at 126 W. Lincoln St. and business hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more, visit City Sandwich Company’s Facebook page at City Sandwich Company Tullahoma.