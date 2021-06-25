While the city of Tullahoma celebrates the nation’s independence, members of the Tullahoma High School Class of 2001 will do the same—albeit their independence from high school two decades ago.
The 20 year reunion for the Class of 2001 is scheduled to take place next Saturday, July 3, at Frazier McEwen Park right as the city celebrates the Fourth of July. The reunion is slated to 4—11 p.m. near the park’s Pavilion B, located nearest to Grider Stadium, where the city’s Independence Day celebration will take place.
According to 2001 graduate and reunion organizer Kristin Luna, the city’s parks and recreation department will set up two large tents and tables, 12 chairs and four high-tops for the Class of 2001 at the city’s celebration.
The Class of 2001 will be able to celebrate the nation’s independence and their own independence from the halls of Tullahoma High School, as well as reminisce about their time as Wildcats.
Spouses, partners and children of classmates are all welcome to attend. Class members are encouraged to bring their families, or not if they’d prefer, and picnic at the park during the largest Independence Day celebration around.
Live music from Nashville bands, food trucks and fireworks are all on the bill during the evening. Fireworks are tentatively scheduled to begin around 9 p.m. There will also be a Tom Petty tribute band after the fireworks, according to Luna.
In order to help defray the costs of the work parks and recreation is doing, Luna said organizers are asking each classmate to make a $20-$25 donation. Anything else classmates would like to donate will be added to a Class of 2001 bank account to be used for future reunions.
For questions about the reunion, contact Luna at kristinluna@gmail.com.