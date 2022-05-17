The lights were on bright at Wilkins Stadium Friday night as 251 Wildcats received their diplomas as the 100th graduating class from Tullahoma High School. The commencement ceremonies also featured the inaugural graduating class from Tullahoma Virtual Academy.
While earlier in the day Tullahoma City School officials said they were monitoring the weather in case of rain, the commencement ceremonies stayed on schedule as the graduates walked to the field to the sounds of “Pomp and Circumstance” and the ovation from the stands of family, friends, teachers and administrators.
THS Principal Jason Quick welcomed everyone to the 100th commencement and stated the high school has experienced a rich history and it was only just the beginning.
Quick said THS’s inaugural graduating class, the Class of 1922, wrote the first chapter of Tullahoma High School and told the Class of 2022 that they have wrote the final chapter of the book “THS Wildcats: The First 100 Years,” and everyone is anxious to see the next book of Wildcat history and how it picks up from where they left off.
“You have closed the book on the first 100 years,” Quick said. “It is evidenced by the best books ever written, the best was saved for last and you sure did that.”
He praised the graduates for being a special group of students, not only for their academic performance, excelling in school activities, from the THS band to the school’s historic victory in Chattanooga to become the TSSAA 4A District Champions, but also for their impact on their community.
In his closing remarks, Quick said for him, the reason the Class of 2022 was so special was when he took the position of THS Principal in 2020, he uprooted his family to return to his hometown. Per Quick, the move had the most impact on his son as he would leaving his friends, school and home. Quick said he promised his son that this was the right choice and he would love his new school and community. He said sometime before the ceremonies he asked his son where he considered his hometown and his son said Tullahoma.
“Class of 2022, that’s what makes you special to me,” Quick said. “Thank you for allowing me to keep my promise to my son.”
Director of the Tullahoma Virtual Academy (TVA) Dr. Greg English spoke and said in its first year, the virtual academy enrolled 55 students with 14 students being seniors, where half of those seniors being full-time enrolled students. Those seven TVA seniors, according to English, completed all of their requirements to become the inaugural TVA graduating class and will be the recipients of the first TVA diplomas. He said the TVA’s first year was year of building, learning and making mistakes, but like life sometimes, you will fail but you get back up and back to work.
“This how we grow, learn and how we get better,” English said.
He thanked the graduates for the last four years of memories and he implored them to go out into the world and be the person they were born to be and live a legendary life of greatness.
The ceremony also featured speeches from Senior Class President Amy Pham, Salutatorian Biftu Regaa and Valedictorian DJ Dillehay. Pham said while the class has talked about leaving high school in the last few weeks, she said she hopes everyone holds onto the memories they made at THS, whether it was Friday Night lights, skipping on Senior Skip Day or coming to school with friends.
“No matter how small or big the memory was, I truly think some of our best memories were made during these years,” Pham said. “As we move forward into this big scary world that our parents keep telling us about, I hope we hold onto them.”
She ended her speech with a quote from Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, the Places You Will Go!” where she told the graduates that “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose. You're on your own. And you know what you know. And you are the one who'll decide where to go.”
“This next part of our life will be uncertain yet so thrilling and I truly wish the best for every one of us,” she said.
Regaa spoke to her fellow graduates and said the class faced a challenging four years, including the year 2020 during the pandemic where they took online classes at home. As they move forward, Regaa implored her classmates that they should remember the lesson they learned from the pandemic and never lose sight of what truly matters to them.
“Though it seemed so horrible then, I believe this challenge shows what truly matters in life: our family, our faith, our friends and what we know about ourselves rather than other peoples’ perceptions,” Regaa said.
She ended her speech by saying that behind each graduate is a community that brought them there that night and the best way to show their gratitude was to pay that gratitude forward and make the world a better place for the next generation.
In his speech, Dillehay praised his fellow classmates for persevering through the challenges presented to them during the last few years.
“I’m proud of us of persevering,” he said. “Dolly Parton said ‘The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain,’ and it has certainly rained.”
Acknowledging that this could be the last time they will all be together, Dillehay said he is excited to see where life takes them, and like high school life will throw curve balls but how they respond is what matters. He encouraged everyone to remember to keep their heads up. Concluding his speech, he said the last four years have flown by so they should live in the moment and enjoy the last summer they have without the responsibility of being adults.
Before the graduates walked to the stage to receive their diplomas, Quick mentioned that according to the THS counseling department, the Class of 2022 was offered $3,167,299 in academic scholarships, and an estimated $1,428,000 in Hope scholarship awards, with 143 students qualified for the Hope Scholarship.
“Guys, you knocked it out the park and I am so proud of you,” Quick said.
After the graduates received their diplomas, Student Body President Joseph Bagby led the class in turning their tassels. He told the class he was proud of everyone and will miss them all before ending the night with a quote from Michael Josephson.
“To make sure you’re proud of yourself in your journey, have faith in how far you can go and always to enjoy your journey.”