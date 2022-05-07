When the Tullahoma High School class that graduated in the Spring of 1957, the last thing on their minds was would they still be alive and kicking to celebrate and come together for a Class of '57 reunion in the Spring of 2022.
Of course, we have lost many of our classmates along with their spouses, but we still have a core group who gather to share memories and pictures of our teen days, the fun times, our dances, the ball games and cheering our teams to victory, getting our driver’s license, and giving our mothers gray hair with our antics.
We had several rituals in those days. After games, we went to Moon’s Drive in for refreshment. On Friday night if there was no game, we went to the Marshall Theater to watch a movie, and then we would go to the home of one of our friends to dance and rehash the week’s activities. On Saturday, we could wear blue jeans which we could not wear to school. Sometimes, we had dances on Saturday night at the Air Castle Club (a leftover from WWII) or the Prom held at the Lions Club building. Sometimes parents would take us to Nashville for shopping excursions! Sundays were set aside as church day which included Sunday School and then Church. Nearly every Sunday night we had youth meetings at the churches, and we loved it when we had several churches who came together for studies, fellowship, and fun.
It sounds like all we did was play and have fun. But we did study as we had some serious task masters at THS. They worked diligently to help us be prepared for whatever we pursued after high school. To this day, I have a hard time using the word GOT as our English teacher said there was always another word that could be used instead. She would never let us use A LOT as a descriptive word as she said “a lot is a piece of land” and should only be used in that sense. My favorite classes were the math and science classes. Really received a good foundation in those classes. One thing we heard often was about the new “million dollar” high school that was being built. We were the last class to graduate from our beloved old THS. We loved the well-oiled steps and the patina on the stair rails and the creaking sounds when the heat was turned on. There was no A/C on hot days. I remember the good food in our cafeteria especially the cherry tarts and the homemade rolls.
Many of my classmates had their first experiences as employees with part-time jobs. Many of the boys had jobs at Worth or filling stations. Some of the girls worked as clerks or baby-sitting. We did not have as many fast food places in those days, but we had several drug stores where some of the teens worked as soda jerks.
The classmates of the 1957 graduating class went in many different directions after graduation. Some joined the military, some married, some went to college and became teachers, nurses, doctors, engineers, lawyers, artists, realtors, farmers, etc. We have had many reunions over the years, and it has always been fun to hear who is doing what, about our children, grandchildren and now our great grands! There is never a lack of things to talk about when we have our reunions! It is always so much fun catching up with those of us who are still hanging on.