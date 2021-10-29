A former Wildcat recently donated a handcrafted quilt to her alma mater in celebration of her 50th class reunion.
Debra Elam Duesterhaus, a member of the Tullahoma High School Class of 1971 recently donated her signature memory quilt to THS to commemorate the five decades since her class graduated. The Class of 1971 celebrated its 50th reunion in July. Afterwards, Duesterhaus donated the quilt to the school. THS Principal Jason Quick accepted the donation on behalf of the Wildcats.
“This is a very unique way for the Class of 1971 to officially preserve its legacy at Tullahoma High School,” Quick said. “Every time that a current or future student looks up at the photo and quilt, I hope they become inspired.
“That class not only made its mark on Tullahoma High School but the community as well, and we can’t thank them and Ms. Duesterhaus enough for this great gift.”
“I am truly honored to have the opportunity to present the THS Class of 1971 legacy quilt to Tullahoma High School,” Duesterhaus said.
The white quilt blocks contain signatures of the 82 classmates who attended the July reunion. The 144 hand-printed names complete the recognition of all the 1971 graduates. The center block of the quilt depicts the Tullahoma Wildcat football logo, and the “Foundation of Education” block was signed by the Class of 1971 teachers who were in attendance at the reunion.
“I know that Ms. Duesterhaus dedicated a lot of time and effort into creating and crafting this outstanding quilt,” Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens said. “I’m thrilled by the community support and kindness displayed through this unique and wonderful gift.”
During the 50th reunion, attendees gathered for a group photo with the quilt in the center—this photo and the quilt itself have seen been framed and are now on display in the main lobby of the high school.