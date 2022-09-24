A couple got quite a surprise for their 60th anniversary as their grandson conspired with a local restaurant and car club to make their wishes come true for their special day.
According to Wally Ritter, President of the Middle Tennessee Studebaker Club, he was alerted to the special request via the internet.
“As president of the Middle Tennessee Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers Club, I was contacted from an internet search from a young man in Carthage,” he revealed. “He was determined to fulfill a request for his grandparents.”
The request was a bit unusual, prompting the grandson to take to an online search in which he found the niche group that had a passion for Studebakers.
“The grandparent’s request was that for their 60th wedding anniversary they would like for grandpa to be able to pick up grandma just “one last time” in their favorite date vehicle – a 50’s style Studebaker Pickup truck,” he said.
Ritter noted that Studebaker club member Todd Jennings of Lynchburg had the perfect ride.
“So plans were put in motion for the 60th wedding anniversary recipients to be present on Saturday, Sept. 10 at The Whiskey Trail BBQ & Steakhouse in Tullahoma for fulfillment of a request for two loving grandparents – Lois and Roy Knight – who raised their grandson James Bray who loves and respects them deeply,” Ritter said.
It was all kept as a secret till it was time for the ride in the truck. That’s when the classic Studebaker rolled in much to the joy of the special couple.
“The surprised couple were treated to flowers and lunch courtesy of The Whiskey Trail BBQ & Steakhouse‘s owner Lorie Scrivnor, whose support of this 60th wedding anniversary solidifies the fact that kind heartedness and love stories are alive and well in Tullahoma,” Ritter noted.
The Middle Tennessee Studebaker Drivers Club is a non-profit car club open to vehicles of all makes and models with a focus on Studebaker heritage and preservation. With 56 memberships representing over 110 people, the car club conducts monthly events at select cities in middle Tennessee.