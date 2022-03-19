Tuesday evening, the community is invited to celebrate two former educators who left a lasting legacy on the town and the Tullahoma Band program.
This year’s Clyde W. Smith Leadership Award honorees are Stephen and Marion Coleman, the longtime band directors for Tullahoma City Schools.
The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education formally decided the Colemans would be this year’s honorees for the annual leadership award back in August but held off on an official announcement until notification could be made.
In celebrating the Colemans’ recognition, the school board will hold a public reception for all to attend at the Tullahoma High School auditorium one hour before the regularly-scheduled board meeting Tuesday, March 22. The public is invited to enjoy refreshments, reconnect with old friends and colleagues and celebrate the recognition of Stephen and Marion Coleman.
The reception kicks off at 4:30 p.m., with the board meeting to follow at 5:30 p.m. Tullahoma High School is located at 927 N. Jackson St.