Former Wildcats Head Coach John Olive spent time with the Tullahoma Noon Rotary Club recently to discuss the success of the 2021 football season and the Wildcats’ championship run.
According to Rotarian Pat Welsh, out of the 298 high school football teams that played in the 2021 season, only Tullahoma High School and Murfreesboro’s Oakland High School went undefeated. He credited Olive as the “number one influence on young people in Tullahoma.”
Welsh recapped the road to the championship, including the back-to-back winless seasons in 2015 and 2016, noting that Olive had several opportunities to leave but chose to stay and see through the adversity. Olive felt like a new coach would not have stayed the course, Welsh said.
“He had the desire to do what was best for Tullahoma and that speaks for the man he is,” Welsh said. “None of us deserves the blessings that each of us has received, and no one deserves more to see a state championship season than Coach John Olive.”
Olive first addressed his decision to step down as head football coach. He said he first broached the idea with Tullahoma High School Principal Jason Quick in August 2020. Olive said he was resolute in his decision to end with the 2021 class, calling them something special and wanting to end with them.
Despite the Tullahoma Wildcats losing to Nolensville 15-14 in the state quarter finals in 2020, Olive said that season was great, as they ended 12-1 and statistically had the best defense.
By December, Olive informed both Quick and Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens that the upcoming season would be his final season and thanked them for keeping his decision private, as he didn’t want it to be known publicly.
“I did not want it to be ‘this is John Olive’s last season,’ or anything like that,” he said. “I wanted it to be ‘this is the 2021 football team and football season,’ so that’s how we proceeded.”
Preparations for the 2021 season saw the best offense in 30 years and a talented special teams unit; however, the defense remained a question mark for the coaching staff. The summer before saw the defense lose “a ton of speed” and a few players. He said he wondered how many games would have to rely on offensive plays over defensive might. He added how, at several times during the season, he would turn to his assistant coach Coy Sisk to ask if the ‘Cats were just that good or if other teams were just that far down.
Throughout the season, Olive said he kept an eye on two teams: Greeneville High School in East Tennessee and Haywood High School in West Tennessee. Olive said he thought Greeneville would be the team above everybody else until they lost their quarterfinals matchup. That was when Olive thought for the first time Tullahoma was good enough to win the whole thing. As for their semifinal matchup with Haywood County, Olive said Tullahoma lost the “look test” when the Haywood players got off their bus, but was able to dominate in the game despite the imposing size of the Tomcat players. The Wildcats beat the Tomcats 44-19 in the semifinal match.
In the championship game, Tullahoma took on a tough opponent in Elizabethton. The Cyclones were two-time defending champions and had a powerful quarterback who had gone 47-1 as a starter and was in the top 10 in the history of the state for total offense for an individual, Olive said.
He said there were many similarities between the teams, including being very physical up front and the ability to both run and throw the ball. At that point, Olive said they looked for what separated that team from the rest. He said what divided them from everyone else could be found on the back of the visitor’s stand: “Do the ordinary things extraordinarily well.” For Olive, that phrase, taken from a football coach in Montana in the 1920s, meant teaching the team to do ordinary things, like blocking, tackling and taking the right angle, extraordinarily well. As a coach, Olive said, it is his job to drive their players to the next level on the field, but good coaches concentrate to drive players to the next level both on and off the field.
He added that for them, the term “grit” had two meanings for on and off the field. On the field, GRIT stood for Greatness, Relentless, Intensity and Toughness. Off the field, however, GRIT stands for Goodness, Respect, Integrity and Togetherness.
“We pushed them whether we were doing drill work, hanging something in their lockers or if we’re in small conversations with an individual player or a group of players,” Olive said. “We’re trying to push our young men to fit in this category of grit and we call it the path.”
Pushing his players also paid off for their futures, Olive said. During the playoffs, he said a college football coach stopped by on a recruiting visit and remarked how impressed he was that players were leading small group sessions. That leadership, the coach said, would separate them from the rest of the teams on the gridiron, Olive said.
As the team prepared for the state championships, he said the sendoff the community gave to everyone involved with Tullahoma football as was a memory that would last a lifetime. He said he was also stunned by the large turnout in Chattanooga, which he noticed when the teams were taking the field for kickoff. He had to go back to the locker room and pull himself together, he said.
“My next thought was ‘How am I prepare these young men for what they about to see?’” he said of the memory.
Olive then recounted the final moments of the championship game, including the multiple overtime rounds and the famous interception by Krys Uselton. In double overtime, after going up 21-14 over the Cyclones, Uselton picked off the ball on a last-ditch effort for the end zone, sealing the deal and giving the ‘Cats the victory and their first ever state football title.
But winning the game wasn’t the end of the celebration. Olive said the reception the Wildcats received as they made their way back into town was another memory that would last a lifetime. The caravan was met at the county line by Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin as they came down from the mountain and were led back to Manchester. Once in Manchester, the city’s fire and police departments picked them up and led them to be handed off to the Tullahoma police and fire departments for the final stretch to home. As they made their way back to Tullahoma High School, Olive said none of them realized what winning the state championship meant to the their community when they were met with a crowd of hundreds welcoming them back home.
“Story book ending, couldn’t have written it any better,” Olive said. “Thank you for a bunch of great years. A great place to raise a family is Tullahoma, Tennessee.”