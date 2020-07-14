Fans came out Friday night to enjoy live music and raise money to help breast cancer patients.
Anita Cochran performed at The Honeysuckle in Twin Creeks Marina and Resort July 10 for her charity The Love Anchors Fund. The Love Anchors Fund raises money for breast cancer research and helps provide financial aid to breast cancer patients who need help with their bills. The charity is ran through The Community Foundation of Middle TN.
Cochran was introduced by host Suzanne Alexander, of Great American Playlist, along with country artists Jamie O’Neal and Carolyn Dawn Johnson. Johnson came in to replace Heidi Newfield, former lead singer of Trick Pony, who couldn’t make it to show. Everyone on stage wished her and her family well.
Alexander and Cochran talked about why they were there and Cochran’s story of being a breast cancer survivor and what she went through. Cochran said at one point she thought of giving up because treatments were rough but she persevered with help and support from her friends and family.
With that said, Cochran started the show off with “Fight Like a Girl,” a song she wrote about her fight with cancer. All profits from the song go to the Love Anchors Fund.
During the show Cochran, Johnson and O’Neal took time between songs to share stories with the audience about raising kids, what they have been doing during the COVID-19 pandemic and the history of the songs they were performing. They also thanked their backup band for learning the songs within days of the show and for working with them over the years. The backup band consisted of Chris Faulk on keyboard and bass, Nancy Gardner on drums and Rodney Good, O’Neal’s husband, on guitar.
O’Neal talked about how her first song hit number one. “There is No Arizona” was inspired by Stephen King while Johnson said the song “Complicated” was about falling in love with a good friend.
Cochran also shared her experience about making her acting debut for the movie “The Dukes of Hazzard: Hazzard in Hollywood” where she played a country singer, who was the love interest for Luke Duke, and having her songs featured in the movie. She then performed one of the songs from the movie “Every Time it Rains” which was played when her character and Duke were in scenes together.
Cochran thanked Twin Creeks Marina and everyone involved with the show via Facebook. She also thanked everyone who attended her first event for her charity.
“Love to all and everyone who showed up! You are my ‘Army of Love,” said Cochran.
