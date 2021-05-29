The Coffee Airfoilers Model RC Club will host an airplane toss competition June 26 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Coffee Airfoilers Field on Arnold Air Force Base in celebration of AEDC’s 70th anniversary.
The event is a STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, focused activity. Middle and high school students who participate will assemble and modify balsa wood airplanes to learn about aircraft flight. Each student will be given three tosses. Their longest-distance flight will be recorded for judging. First, second and third places will be awarded for middle and high school categories.
Registration is required to participate. Registration and photo release forms will be available on the day of the event. The event will be photographed and parent consent is required on the photo release form.
A flight simulator and flight instructions will be provided by the Club during the event. The field is located on Arnold Center Road/Wattendorf Memorial Highway west of the Arnold Golf Course.
More information about the Coffee Airfoilers Model RC Club is available at www.coffeeairfoilers.com.
The event comes during a busy summer for the club that most recently raised over $4,300 during the Fly Away Cancer Fun Fly which saw scores of flight fans enjoy a day of top notch radio controlled aircraft while raising funds through a silent auction and raffle.
Their next big event, prior to the June 26 AEDC celebration, is the Float Plane Fun Fly on Woods Reservoir, beginning at 8 a.m., June 5. The group is also gearing up for their big Warbirds event July 17-18 to be held at the club field.
Their events are open to the public and trained instructors are available to teach attendees to fly RC aircraft for free, using both video simulators and real RC aircraft.