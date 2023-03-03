UT extension logo

March is Extension Month in Tennessee. Extension is a national educational program supported by USDA through the nation’s land-grant universities and administered with funding from state and local governments. In Tennessee there are Extension offices in each of the 95 counties, and Coffee County invites everyone to join their local celebration.

Coffee County Extension will host an Open House on March 24 from 4-6 p.m. The Open House will be held in the Community Room at the Administrative Plaza, 1329 McArthur Street, Manchester. All are invited to meet the Extension Staff and learn more about the programs offered in Coffee County.