March is Extension Month in Tennessee. Extension is a national educational program supported by USDA through the nation’s land-grant universities and administered with funding from state and local governments. In Tennessee there are Extension offices in each of the 95 counties, and Coffee County invites everyone to join their local celebration.
Coffee County Extension will host an Open House on March 24 from 4-6 p.m. The Open House will be held in the Community Room at the Administrative Plaza, 1329 McArthur Street, Manchester. All are invited to meet the Extension Staff and learn more about the programs offered in Coffee County.
Extension provides researched-based information to our local communities. In Coffee County, programs are offered in Agriculture and Natural Resources, Family and Consumer Science and 4-H Youth Development. Extension is, at its core, all about our local communities and providing solutions to every day issues. Farmers and producers can find up-to-date recommendations for a variety of agriculture related topics. Homeowners can access a vast resource library of information ranging from vegetable gardening to lawn care to backyard wildlife.
Family and Consumer Sciences provides a wealth of programs focusing on Family, Nutrition, Home, Money and Health. Coffee County residents can participate in program such as Tai Chi for Arthritis, Stay Strong, Stay Healthy, Co-parenting, and Girl Talk.
The 4-H Youth Development program offers young people the opportunity to develop Life Skills. The 4-H in-school program allows youth to develop public speaking skills through the speech and demonstration contests. In addition, 4-H offers additional programs including sewing, livestock and camps.
UT Extension also performs services for the state’s citizens, including managing the statewide Soil, Plant and Pest Center through which clients can have the quality of their soil and forage analyzed and any insect pest or plant diseases identified. Extension also trains clients in the proper use of pesticides and even operates commercially-certified kitchens where small-scale vendors can prepare food items for sale while meeting state guidelines for food safety.
Contact UT/TSU Extension – Coffee County for more information. You can find contact information online at the Extension website: coffee.tennessee.edu.
Through its land-grant mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions.